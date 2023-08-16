ALFRED — Over one hundred events are planned as Alfred State College begins the Fall 2023 semester with the Week of Welcome on Monday.
Assistant Director of First Year Engagement Calsey Bump is excited about welcoming students to campus.
“Our student activities and orientation team has worked hard to schedule events that will help our new students get acclimated to campus and connect with our clubs and organizations," Bump said. "We have academic, athletic, social, and spiritual events on the calendar. I feel we have something for everyone to enjoy as they get ready for the start of the semester.”
The Week of Welcome begins on Monday when students in the School of Architecture, Management and Engineering Technology and nursing students move in. A scavenger hunt, bubble soccer, a smash room, and a bonfire with s’mores starting in the afternoon until the evening.
Students in the School of Arts and Sciences move in on Tuesday and activities including an escape room, laser tag, bingo, dodgeball, and glow volleyball are scheduled.
School of Applied Technology students move in on Wednesday and will be greeted by the Mega Sale along the campus spine. Students can also participate in a boxing class, play ultimate frisbee, street hockey, or basketball, and enjoy the comedy of Sunny LaPrade, Liz Reaves and Steve Wrigley.
Academic department meetings and the annual New Student Convocation start the day on Thursday. A picnic lunch and the annual activities fair takes place after a new student picture is taken at Pioner Stadium. The activities fair will introduce new students to the over ninety clubs and organizations on campus.
Later in the afternoon on Thursday, the Barbershop will be open, lawn games and a kick ball tournament will take place. Karaoke, a movie, roller skating, and another evening bonfire with s’mores takes place in the evening.
Friday allows for time during the day to meet with advisors and get to know both the Alfred and Wellsville campuses. A job fair, tie-dye bandanas, archery tag, a pool party, a faith fest, and a movie played on the scoreboard at the stadium highlight afternoon and evening activities.
An Esports showdown, kick & slip, a hot ones competition, an improv night, and a paint rave are just a sample of the Saturday activities scheduled.
The new student carnival highlights the final day of the Week of Welcome. The event takes place on the campus spine and features a variety of activities that will introduce students to different clubs and organizations on campus. ASC President Dr. Mauro and members of his leadership team will be scooping ice cream for students the night before classes begin.
Students are encouraged to visit Pioneer Link at https://pioneerlink.alfredstate.edu and download the Corq app to keep up to date with activities throughout the semester.