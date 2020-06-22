BELMONT — Allegany County Community Opportunities and Rural Development (ACCORD) will receive nearly $2.6 million for the Head Start and Early Head Start programs.
The programs, which promote school readiness for early education students from low-income families in Allegany County, will receive $2,596,596.
The funding, disbursed by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, was announced Monday by U.S. Rep Tom Reed.
Early Head Start accepts children 6 weeks to 3 years old, while Head Start accepts children 3 to 5 years old. Centers are located in Belfast, Cuba, Friendship and Wellsville.
ACCORD notes that recent research confirms that 90-95% of all brain growth happens in the first 5 years. “Through repeated emotionally safe experiences, (children) build a foundation for the brain’s organizational development and functioning that will support their brain development throughout their lifetime.”
Head Start “meets your child’s needs through empathy, guidance and love which creates trusting secure relationships that support cognitive, emotional and social development.”
To schedule an appointment to apply, call enrollment specialist Katie Carr at (585) 268-7605 ext. 1525 or via email at kcarr@accordcorp.org. There is also an online application through the ACCORD website.