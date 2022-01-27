Allegany River Skatepark Group received $300,000 grant for facility

ALLEGANY — More than three years of hard work paid off Wednesday night as the Allegany River Skatepark Group and village officials signed a contract for a grant for a Tony Hawk skatepark.
The skatepark, which will be located at Allegany River Park on West Union Street, is a cooperative effort of the Allegany River Skatepark Group in partnership with the Cattaraugus Region Community Foundation and the Village of Allegany.
Officials were notified earlier this month that the entire $250,000 cost of the skatepark construction would be covered by the grant from The Skateboard Project, formerly The Tony Hawk Foundation.
In addition, according to Jennifer DeLong of the Allegany River Skatepark Group, the Skateboard Project is contributing an additional $50,000 for environmental features to be incorporated into the design of the skatepark including solar powered lighting.
DeLong, lead community advocate for Allegany River Skatepark, said that when the sponsors first applied for the grant for the skatepark, it was a 50-50 project, meaning the group had to raise half the funds for construction. Then COVID-19 hit and put the brakes on fundraising efforts.
Just recently, the group was informed the entire cost of the project would be covered in a grant. “That was amazing,” said DeLong.
Allegany community members began pursuing a Built to Play Skatepark Grant through the Skateboard Project in 2018.
“Through hard work, communication, and rallying skateboarders and BMXers throughout the region, the Allegany River Skatepark group has raised funds, and built partnerships with local and regional organizations,” DeLong said.
Design and planning for the facility will take place this year and the build will be in 2023, according to DeLong.
“On behalf of all of us at Cattaraugus Region Community Foundation, we want to congratulate the Allegany River Skatepark on receiving this grant,” said Karen Niemic Buchheit, CRCF executive director. “This grant will have a remarkable footprint and will provide a first-class space for recreation for youth and adults in the area to enjoy skateboarding, BMX and more.”
Allegany Mayor Gregory Pearl, who was one of the earliest supporters of the skatepark effort, said, “A skatepark will build community and be a positive asset to ensure that our area youth can thrive.”
Pearl said DeLong “has shown that all it takes is a small group of individuals with a vision to keep a dream alive.”
DeLong added: “It was a long road with a lot of hours of hard work in our spare time outside of work and family, but it will all be worth it to see this free recreational facility that our young people will be able to use for decades to come.”
Trevor Staples, Built to Play Skatepark manager for The Skatepark Project, said, “For over three years, we at The Skatepark Project have been working alongside the Ralph C. Wilson, Jr. Foundation to help communities like the Village of Allegany get their kids active and outdoors. The Ralph C. Wilson, Jr. Foundation has seen the need for public skateparks in the region, and provides funding for those communities that wish to work to develop them.”
For more information on the Allegany River Skatepark, and how you can help, visit @alleganyriverskatepark on Facebook and Instagram.