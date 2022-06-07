ALLEGANY — Allegany-Limestone Central School will again offer a daily summer breakfast and lunch program for district students July 11 to Aug. 19.
The lunches will be available at the Allegany-Limestone Elementary and Middle and High schools from 11:30 a.m. to noon, said cafeteria manager Rhonda Herbert.
The summer lunch program is open to all district students. About 100 students participated last year.
A nutritious lunch and breakfast will be provided daily. The menus will be published on the school website.
Parents of children enrolled in the school district may call the district office at (716) 375-6600 or Herbert at (716) 375-6600 ext. 2188 to sign their children up for the school lunch program.
Meals will be provided to all children 18 years and under without charge and without discrimination.
