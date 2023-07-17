ANGELICA — On a rainy night Sunday at the fairgrounds in Angelica, the 2023 Allegany County Fair was officially dedicated to Gary Harms for his years of service and dedication to the fair.
“I always go to Gary if there is anything that I need,” said Dave Jennings, president of the Allegany County Agricultural Society, which organizes the annual county fair.
With that, Jennings announced that the 2023 fair is dedicated to Harms, who for the last several years has run the antique machinery building on the fairgrounds.
The building is located a few yards from the mini theater where the dedication and vesper service took place, prompting Jennings to reveal that “Gary likes to listen to the music coming from the mini theater.”
Harms has been with the fair board for more than 40 years and has spent his time collecting and refurbishing the antique machinery, which is on display in the building.
“Gary is here before anyone else. That building would not be what it is today if not for him,” Jennings said.
As part of the dedication recognition, each honored individual gets a bench. Their name is painted on the bench and the bench is then placed on the fairgrounds for use by fair visitors. The bench is usually placed near the spot the honoree is associated with. Harms’ bench will be placed near the antique machinery building. Harms’ bench includes the name of his wife Naomi because he could not do what he does without her support, according to the selection committee.
Taking the podium, Harms said that he is very appreciative of the honor.
Following the dedication, the annual Vesper Service took place with the Burdick Family Singers of Alfred leading those attending in song.
Ellen Ruckle, who organized the event, said that she looked up the meaning of a “vesper service” in an actual Webster’s dictionary.
“It means an abbreviated church service that takes place outdoors at night — and that is just what we are doing here tonight,” she said.
The Burdick Family Singers, led by matriarch Judy Burdick and including her son Kenn and his wife of 28 years, Stefanie, led the group in four religious songs and concluded the service by singing, “My Country Tis of Thee.”
The Rev. Marc Chamberlain, pastor of the Genesis Church in Scio, spoke to those gathered, introducing his message of expectations with a brief reference to summer yard sales.
More than two score attended the service and dedication ceremony, which ended with the prayer asking for the Allegany County Fair to have a good year.
The fair opens at 8 a.m. throughout the week and ends at 11 p.m. on Saturday. Admission is $10 per person daily, except for Wednesday when it is half price.
There are agricultural contests and shows throughout the week along with displays, grandstand shows and entertainment in the Mini Theater. Rides and food vendors are on the grounds as well as carnival games. Parking is free on the grounds.