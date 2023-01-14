Alle-Catt seeks fewer, taller, more powerful turbines

Alle-Catt Wind Energy filed an application this week with the New York State Siting Board seeking authorization to use bigger wind turbines and taller, but fewer, towers in the proposed 340 megawatt Alle-Cat Wind Farm in northern Cattaraugus and Allegany counties.
Alle-Catt Wind Energy applied for authorization from the state Board of Electric Generation Siting and the Environment to reconfigure the project in the Cattaraugus County towns of Freedom and Farmersville, the Allegany towns of Centerville and Rushford and the town of Arcade in Wyoming County from 118 turbines to 84 — a reduction of 32 towers.
Invenergy, the parent company of Alle-Catt Wind Energy LLC, notified state lawmakers from Western New York and advertised in local newspapers that it was seeking water quality certification from the state Department of Environmental Conservation and U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to cross and fill federally-protected streams and wetlands.
Invenergy first proposed the $450 million Alle-Catt Wind Farm in 2017 and began signing leases that grew into a 30,000-acre footprint across Cattaraugus and Allegany counties. It would power 134,000 homes. The company’s website still calls for construction to begin next year.
Alle-Catt proposes to use a different turbine than was approved by the Siting Commission when it granted a Certificate of Environmental Compatibility and Public Need on June 2, 2020. Instead of a 3-megawatt turbine, a new turbine in the 4-megawatt range would be used. The project would still generate 340 megawatts of electricity.
Environmental attorney Gary Abraham, who represents several groups opposed to the Alle-Catt project, said Friday the filings caught everyone unaware. The amended application includes a detailed description of the modifications All-Catt proposes from 116 turbines to 84.
To meet the 340-megawatt threshold with 84 turbines will require one of two turbines in the 4-megawatt range, Abraham said. Instead of a 600-foot turbine from ground to blade tip, the 4-megawatt turbines have a tip height between 684 feet and 720 feet.
The tip height for the 3-megawatt turbines for which Alle-Catt received approval from the Siting Board was 600 feet.
The Cattaraugus County Industrial Development Agency, where Alle-Catt would seek millions in tax breaks, has already stated it will not accept an application for a project the public is opposed to. County lawmakers have also opposed the wind farm.
Besides the wind farm, Invenergy is seeking an 8-mile transmission line to connect to National Grid substations. County lawmakers have opposed that too.
Abraham noted that with fewer wind turbine sites, there would also be a reduction in impacts from fewer access roads, collection lines and wetland crossings.
However, Alle-Catt hasn’t provided a detailed map of the 118 sites it originally proposed, so it will be hard to judge the impact of the remaining turbine sites being proposed without a new map, Abraham said.
A new hearing in front of the Siting Board will be needed to assess the amended application, Abraham said. Issues will include increased noise from bigger blades, increased shadow flicker and the wear and tear on the roads from larger loads.
“Each one of these blades is the length of a football field,” Abraham said of the new turbines.
Still to be determined is whether the Siting Board will consider Alle-Catt’s request for modifications to be major or minor. The Siting Board will be asked to provide intervenor funding for stakeholders to prepare for an evidentiary hearing.
The result of bigger turbines and blades will be that “they will kill more bats and eagles and other birds,” Abraham said. Even the smaller turbines and blades will kill hundreds of thousands of birds. Alle-Catt must provide suitable alternate habitat for the endangered Northern long-eared bat and for eagles to cut down on bat and eagle mortality.
The application for modifications “came out of the blue,” Abraham said. Alle-Catt hadn’t applied for a water quality certificate. It is a joint application to DEC and the Army Corps of Engineers.
The water quality certificates require Alle-Catt to detail how it will identify locations to be avoided in cleaning trees, vegetation and topsoil and placement of fill in wetlands and streams.