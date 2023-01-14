Alle-Catt seeks fewer, taller, more powerful turbines

This Siemens 4-megawatt turbine’s blade tip is 720 feet tall. Alle-Catt Wind Energy is proposing fewer turbines than the 118 original proposed for northern Cattaraugus and Allegany counties, but would require bigger turbines on taller towers.

 Provided

Alle-Catt Wind Energy filed an application this week with the New York State Siting Board seeking authorization to use bigger wind turbines and taller, but fewer, towers in the proposed 340 megawatt Alle-Cat Wind Farm in northern Cattaraugus and Allegany counties.

Alle-Catt Wind Energy applied for authorization from the state Board of Electric Generation Siting and the Environment to reconfigure the project in the Cattaraugus County towns of Freedom and Farmersville, the Allegany towns of Centerville and Rushford and the town of Arcade in Wyoming County from 118 turbines to 84 — a reduction of 32 towers.

(Contact reporter Rick Miller at rmiller@oleantimesherald.com. Follow him on Twitter, @RMillerOTH)

Tags

Trending Food Videos

Local & Social