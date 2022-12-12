ALFRED — LIFT, a Detroit-based Department of Defense manufacturing innovation institute, announced the launch of a materials characterization and testing project, led by Alfred University, aimed at accelerating the development of materials for hypersonic systems.

A world-class leader in ceramic, ceramic matrix composite (CMC), and glass technologies, Alfred University and its New York State College of Ceramics is supporting physical validation of LIFT’s Integrated Computational Materials Engineering (ICME) workflow.

