Digital cadaver table at Alfred University

Alfred University student Elias Orfanides (left), a senior biology major from Bath, and assistant professor of anatomy and physiology Jennifer Gordon operate the biology lab’s digital cadaver table.

 Alfred University

ALFRED — At most typical college or university biology labs, the human body is studied by using textbooks, molded plastic models, and printed diagrams.

Some, possessing the financial resources to do so, utilize real human cadavers. At Alfred University, a relatively new technology allows instructors and students access to a seemingly endless resource for studying the human anatomy.

Digital cadaver table at Alfred University

Jennifer Gordon, Alfred University assistant professor of anatomy and physiology (second from right), demonstrates the biology lab’s digital cadaver table to students (from left) Elias Orfanides, Natalia Rychman, Monica Lewis and Morgan Drohan.

