Proposed plans for Wellsville

Isabelle Popoff, an Alfred State College Architecture and Design senior, explains changes to the village of Wellsville's Arterial during an exhibition Tuesday evening.

 Kathryn Ross/Olean Times Herald

WELLSVILLE — A dedicated bicycle lane, diagonal parking, historic restoration of Main Street buildings, waterfront parks and walkways and bringing the village together over the Genesee River are just a few of the ideas architectural students have in reimagining the village.

Fourth-year students at Alfred State College presented their plans for “A Modern Connection to a Historic Village” Tuesday evening in the David A. Howe Library. More than 45 students were involved in development of plans for downtown Wellsville — from the Genesee on the west side, the railroad tracks to the east side and the intersection of Main Street and Route 417 North and South — as well as the WAG trail.

Wellsville Main Street

A digital rendering of Alfred State College students' redesign of Wellsville’s Main Street with diagonal parking on one side, adding additional parking spaces, and a bike lane and greenery.

