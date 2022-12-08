WELLSVILLE — A dedicated bicycle lane, diagonal parking, historic restoration of Main Street buildings, waterfront parks and walkways and bringing the village together over the Genesee River are just a few of the ideas architectural students have in reimagining the village.
Fourth-year students at Alfred State College presented their plans for “A Modern Connection to a Historic Village” Tuesday evening in the David A. Howe Library. More than 45 students were involved in development of plans for downtown Wellsville — from the Genesee on the west side, the railroad tracks to the east side and the intersection of Main Street and Route 417 North and South — as well as the WAG trail.
The project was under the direction of Alfred State's William C. Dean, chair of the Department of Architecture and Design, along with professors Matt DiRado and Alan Vlakancic.
Hosted by the village planning board, the meeting was attended by the students involved, some current and present county, town and village officials, business people and several curious members of the public. The plans will become the property of the village to be used for grant applications. A video developed by the students concerning the plan is also available on YouTube.
What piqued immediate interest was when the students announced that their Main Street plan would increase the number of parking spaces from Fassett to Pearl from 60 to 100.
The Main Street plan includes the addition of trees and greenspace park-like seating; the addition of a safe, dedicated bike lane; and diagonal parking on only one side of Main Street. Visually, the Main Street plan includes, from the west side, a 12-foot-wide sidewalk, a 7-foot-wide bike lane, 4-foot-wide median with trees and shrubs, a 20-foot-wide roadway, 17-foot-long parking area and 12-foot-wide sidewalk.
Traditionally, Wellsville has faced a parking problem, with too few parking places. Dar Fanton, former town supervisor, advised the students that in the future they should look into the needs of providing emergency access to downtown buildings.
The architectural plans are based on the village’s plans for development, as stated in the 2016 comprehensive plan. The students spent six weeks developing their ideas. Along with visiting the village several times they spoke to residents about what they would like to see take place in the village. The two main demographics they dealt with were those under age 20 and those over 70 years of age.
Along with the proposed Main Streetscape, the students suggested that the façades of Main Street buildings should be historically renovated and that more murals should be added to buildings with exposed walls. They also suggested developing more alleyways with seating and dining areas and more crosswalks and park-like seating along Main.
The students also favored reducing the Arterial to just two lanes and using the former roadway for parks and recreational areas along the river. They advised turning bridges into walkways for easier access to the west side of the village and building a visitor’s center and concession stand in Island Park.
The aim of the project, they stated, was to revitalize Wellsville in keeping with its small-town character.
They also developed plans for low-income housing, a community garden and greenhouse to bring the community together and for a railroad plaza addressing the area near and around the former Erie depot.
The students suggested a three-stage development plan starting with the addition of murals and greenery to Main Street, continued with securing funding and concluded with the construction of new buildings and changes to the Arterial.
Those attending the meeting generally approved the plans.
“I think the students did a superb job," Texas Hot owner Mike Raptis said. "Every aspect of their designs is feasible.”
Kier Dirlam of the county planning department said, “I’m impressed with the project” and added that he is amazed at how well it was exhibited. “With the technology developed over the last few years they’ve come a long way from the first plans that were offered for development."
Alfred State Architecture and Design students last developed plans for Wellsville in 2016. They have also developed plans for Andover in 2018, Bolivar in 2019, Caneadea in 2020 Belfast, Belmont and Fillmore in 2021.