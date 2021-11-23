ALFRED — Alfred State College raised $231,525 during its sixth annual Day of Giving, with funds donated to benefit scholarships, new programs, updated technology and athletics.
A Decade Challenge highlighted the 2021 Day of Giving. Alumni and supporters of the college were encouraged to indicate a decade to support. The '50s/'60s took home the bragging rights with 135 donors and will be recognized with a brick in the alumni plaza and acknowledged in the 2021 alumni magazine.
The '70s were a close second with 103 donors and the '80s had 66 donors.
“This year’s Day of Giving brought some fun and excitement back to the campus," said Jason Sciotti, director of development at Alfred State, adding that students filled the Student Leadership Center throughout the day with their clubs and organizations providing activities, food and entertainment.
"We really wanted to get back to teaching our students what the day means and how philanthropy is so important to the success of our students," Sciotti said. "The most enjoyable part of our annual Day of Giving was having our students sign the thank you donor banner.”
Throughout the week, the Institutional Advancement Office requested nonperishable and personal care items to help replenish the on-campus food pantry, the PLATE, a joint initiative of the Student Senate and the Center for Civic Engagement.