Alfred’s Union University Church receives $14.5K Sacred Sites Grant

ALFRED — The New York Landmarks Conservancy has announced 22 Sacred Sites grants totaling $250,000 were awarded to historic religious properties throughout New York state, including $14,500 to Union University Church in Alfred to help fund a roof replacement.
The Church Center at 5 Church St. in the village has a complex of three buildings that contribute to the Alfred Village Historic District.
“Our grants help maintain historic religious institutions that often anchor their communities,” said Peg Breen, president of New York Landmarks Conservancy. “Our recent grantees have food, cultural and outreach programs that reach well beyond their congregations.”
The Union University Church was founded in September 1922 as a response to the need of those village residents who were accustomed to observing Sunday worship, according to the church’s website. While a Sunday service was held in the university’s chapel primarily for students and faculty, an increased need for village residents to have their own church arose due to a lack of space.
Responding to that need, Dr. Booth C. Davis, president of Alfred University and pastor of the Sunday observing residents, invited them to a discussion of the possibility of organizing a Union Church in which 101 persons joined as charter members.
Davis continued to preach, and the new congregation rented the sanctuary of the Alfred Seventh Day Baptist Church for their Sunday worship. In 1929, a fire destroyed the building’s interior, which was restored in 1930.
In 1953, the church was incorporated, and the Bassett property at the corner of Main and Church streets was purchased and converted to a Church Center — the name it still goes by today. In 1962, the church bought a home as a parsonage. In that same year, the congregation voted to erect an addition to the Church Center since the structure no longer met all the needs of the church and Sunday School.
Since the completion of the addition during the spring of 1971, the Church Center has become a community center as well. A token or nominal fee is charged for its use by non-related or non-sponsored groups.
In 1999, when the congregation raised money to renovate the original section of the Church Center, many members of the community expressed their appreciation for the church’s ministry by donating to the renovation efforts. The project was completed May 1, 2000. In 2021, Union University Church bought the 1853 church from the First Seventh Day Baptist Church.
Union University Church reaches about 1,200 people annually through activities such as the Alfred Office of the Aging senior nutrition luncheon, weekly AA meetings and a Boy Scout troop. The Alfred Community Chest boards and the Alfred Farmers Market meet at the church, and the Alfred Knitting and Fiber Arts group uses space for meetings and supply storage.
The Sacred Sites Program provides congregations with matching grants for planning and implementing exterior restoration projects, technical assistance and workshops. Since 1986, the program has pledged over 1,600 grants totaling almost $15 million to 840 religious institutions statewide.
The New York Landmarks Conservancy, a private non-profit organization, has led the effort to preserve and protect New York City’s architectural legacy for 50 years.
Since its founding, the Conservancy has loaned and granted more than $60 million, which has leveraged almost $1 billion in 2,000 restoration projects throughout New York, revitalizing communities, providing economic stimulus and supporting local jobs.
The Conservancy has also offered countless hours of pro bono technical advice to building owners, both nonprofit organizations and individuals. The Conservancy’s work has saved more than a thousand buildings across the state, protecting New York’s distinctive architectural heritage for residents and visitors alike today and for future generations.
For more information, visit www.nylandmarks.org.