OLEAN — Officials at Olean General Hospital and Cuba Memorial Hospital confirmed some staff were dismissed after a state mandate
At Olean General, short staffing is expected to add to wait times, but no departments are being closed due to a loss of staff thanks to a vaccination rate of 97% Monday, said Mary E. LaRowe, interim president and CEO of OGH parent Upper Allegheny Health System.
CMH officials reported a rate of 90% of staff had received at least one vaccine dose.
Officials did not provide figures on staff reductions due to the mandate. OGH employed around 840 employees as of last week, hospital officials previously told the Times Herald. Based on that figure, a vaccination rate of 97% would indicate around 815 staff met the mandate and around 25 did not. Staff level figures were not available for CMH.
“Once again, we offer our sincere thanks to all employees who have been vaccinated and stepped up to protect our patients, their colleagues and the community,” LaRowe said. “While we are not 100% vaccinated, the number of employees vaccinated to this point greatly reduces the disruption to hospital operations.
“At this point, we can say that all hospital departments are operational,” LaRowe said. “This is a significant accomplishment given the staff shortages and recruitment challenges we faced even before the advent of the vaccination mandate.”
LaRowe said all departments are open but OGH is “not at optimum staffing so there may be delays and scheduling issues in some areas. We will continue to evaluate the status across the organization on a daily basis and make real time decisions on services while attempting to re-fill vacated positions.”
LaRowe did not close the door on the employees who have left or are leaving.
“Should those employees elect to receive their vaccination they will be eligible to reapply for their positions if those positions are open,” she said.
Some of the employees who previously resigned their posts over the mandate have rescinded them, received vaccinations and will continue to be employed by the hospital, LaRowe added.
Dr. Jill Owens, vice president of clinical operations and physician relations for UAHS, said changes will be made if necessary.
“Our clinical services are currently adequately staffed to assure quality and safety and we will continue to evaluate every shift to be sure that continues as the mandate goes into effect,” Owens said, but she cautioned that the future for other facilities impacted by the mandate is uncertain, and those impacts could affect OGH.
“Patient transfers to tertiary hospitals may be limited and there could be an impact at OGH from nursing homes unable to accept new residents or closing units,” she said. “This is uncharted territory and we will be faced with continual challenges as we move through the coming days and weeks.”
At CMH, nursing home administrator James Fuller reported that 90% of staff had received at least one vaccine dose in compliance with the mandate. Noting a loss of staff, he reported the hospital is fully operational. No skilled nursing residents need to be relocated, nor do emergency plans need to be implemented.
“All hospitals and nursing homes in New York state have been impacted to some extent by the new mandate. Facilities across the state have been facing a critical shortage of healthcare workers, even before the mandate was put into place,” Fuller said. “We will continue to recruit and hire qualified staff in order to maintain the best level of service possible. Ultimately, we believe that having all staff members fully vaccinated is the best way to keep COVID-19 at bay and protect the most vulnerable members of our community.”
Jones Memorial Hospital officials in Wellsville said they would issue a statement Tuesday when they had a better picture of the labor situation after Monday.
Associated Press reported Monday that some hospitals and nursing homes in New York began removing workers Monday for failing to meet the state-mandated deadline to get a vaccine as Gov. Kathy Hochul pleaded with holdouts to get 11th-hour inoculations.
It was not clear Monday if a wave of suspensions and terminations of healthcare workers who refused be inoculated would cause dramatic staff shortages around the state.
Hochul said workers had until the end of the day Monday to get at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, as required.
“To those who have not yet made that decision, please do the right thing,” Hochul said at a press briefing. “A lot of your employers are anxious to just give you the jab in the arm and say you’re part of the family, we need your help to continue on.”