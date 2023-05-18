ALBANY — The New York State Office of Renewable Energy Siting has issued a permit a 94-megawatt solar facility in the town of Burns in Allegany County.
Once completed, the solar facility is expected to generate enough clean energy to power more than 25,000 New York homes, according to a news release from Gov. Kathy Hochul's office.
The permit was approved for Moraine Solar Energy Center, LLC, whose subsidiary, EDF Renewables North America, will develop the site.
"By accelerating the development of renewable energy, we're cementing our position as a national leader in climate action, while creating jobs and spurring economic development across the state," Hochul said. "The approval of Moraine Solar brings us closer to surpassing our ambitious climate goals helping create a cleaner and healthier New York where future generations can thrive."
The governor's office indicated the project will reduce carbon emissions by more than 130,000 metric tons, which is equivalent to taking nearly 29,000 cars off the road. The governor's office stated the solar facility is expected to create more than 130 full-time equivalent jobs during construction and operation.
Tuesday's announcement, when coupled with previously permitted facilities by ORES, marks the approval of 13 major renewable energy facilities, totaling more than 2.1 gigawatts, since 2021. The governor's office stated this "underscores New York's leadership in the fight on climate change by demonstrating the most rapid pace of major renewable energy facility approvals in the state's history."
The governor's news release indicated ORES conducted detailed, transparent, site- and project-specific environmental reviews for these 13 siting permits, with robust public participation, including consideration of nearly 2,300 public and municipal comments, to ensure that the proposed facilities meet or exceed the requirements of Executive Law § 94-c and its implementing regulations.
"ORES is well-positioned to help achieve New York state's nation-leading clean energy objectives, while ensuring the protection of the environment and consideration of all pertinent social, economic, and environmental factors," ORES Executive Director Houtan Moaveni said.