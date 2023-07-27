MILLPORT, Pa. — Yes, there is still one county fair in the state with free admission and parking — and it starts on Sunday.
The 87th annual Potter County Fair will run from July 30 through Aug. 5 at the fairgrounds at 176 Fairgrounds Road in Millport.
One way the Potter County Fair has been able to defray costs and keep admission free, has been an annual event button sale. While at the fair, don’t forget to purchase one as a memento. That $1 goes a long way. For a complete lineup of events, visit the fair’s Facebook page.
Opening ceremonies on Sunday are scheduled for 4 p.m. followed by the Kiddie Parade at 4:30 p.m. After that, enjoy Kiddie Land rides with armbands at half price and music by Southern Influence, both from 6 to 10 p.m.
A special message from Monday night’s performer, Chris Eckert, was posted to the fair’s Facebook page. Eckert is “So psyched to be playing the Potter County Fair. God’s Country, here I come!!” he said. His performance is at 6 p.m.
Rides begin at 1 p.m. everyday of the fair, with an intermission from 5-6 p.m., and continue until 10 p.m.
Tuesday is marked as Tri-County Rec Day. This would be a good day to remember to enter the Meat and More Raffle, which benefits the Potter County Fair Beef and Swine Department. The drawing takes place on Aug 4 at the Livestock Auction and the winner will receive a chest freezer with $400 of homegrown pork, beef and lamb along with other Potter County products including maple syrup, honey, cheese, vegetables and more. A $10 donation reserves your raffle ticket.
Military Appreciation Day is on Wednesday and those who provide proof of service at the main refreshment stand are welcome to a free sandwich and beverage, with thanks from the Potter County Fair for past and present service. And this year, a newly renovated concession stand, complete with a brand new menu, awaits fairgoers from breakfast at 7:30 a.m. until the fair closes each night.
Fair enthusiasts joyfully wait for the event on Thursday at 8 p.m. when the 2023 Potter County Fair Queen is crowned. The 2022 Potter County Fair Queen was Acacia Greenman. This year, the contestants are Eva West, a 16 year old daughter of Scott and Diane West; and Serenity White, the 17 year old daughter of Shawn and Renee White. Both are from Shinglehouse.
Even more fun on Friday with the Horse Fun and Costume Show at 10 a.m. and the 4-H/FFA Jr. Livestock Auction at 7 p.m.
Everything comes to a close on Saturday, but the rides, food, and music are all a go until 10 p.m.