Forest research

Peter Smallidge, director of Cornell University's Arnot Teaching and Research Forest in Chemung County, checks the sugar levels on his maple sap research plots. Smallidge is partnering with Xiangtao Xu, a Cornell biology professor, to test techniques that may help forests regrow after timber harvesting.

 Jason Koski/Cornell University

ITHACA — Cornell University is partnering with several state agencies and organizations to help farmers and private forest owners implement climate-smart practices, part of New York's effort to slash greenhouse gas emissions.

Earlier this month, state officials announced that the NYS Connects: Climate Smart Farms and Forests Project was awarded a $60 million grant under the first-ever Partnerships for Climate-Smart Commodities program, administered by the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA). The project was one of 70 selected nationally from 450 submitted proposals. USDA’s total investment in these grants is $2.8 billion.

