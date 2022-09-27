ITHACA — Cornell University is partnering with several state agencies and organizations to help farmers and private forest owners implement climate-smart practices, part of New York's effort to slash greenhouse gas emissions.
Earlier this month, state officials announced that the NYS Connects: Climate Smart Farms and Forests Project was awarded a $60 million grant under the first-ever Partnerships for Climate-Smart Commodities program, administered by the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA). The project was one of 70 selected nationally from 450 submitted proposals. USDA’s total investment in these grants is $2.8 billion.
“The climate crisis is here and now and the only way to address it is to develop holistic solutions that also create a huge number of co-benefits, especially for landowners and farmers, who are critical allies in this fight,” said Benjamin Z. Houlton, dean of Cornell's College of Agriculture and Life Sciences. “This project will enable us to build collaborative, practical, scalable and equitable solutions that pay farmers for the many ecosystem services they provide.”
The statewide partners include CALS, the state Department of Environmental Conservation, the state Department of Agriculture and Markets, Cornell Small Farms program, Cornell Cooperative Extension’s Harvest NY Urban Agriculture program, the SUNY College of Environmental Science and Forestry and Syracuse University. Specific dollar amounts going to each of the statewide partners will be finalized in the next few months, DEC said.
“In New York state, private forests are removing climate-altering carbon dioxide from the atmosphere at a rate equal to the emissions from 2 million gasoline-powered vehicles, highlighting the importance of partnering with landowners to sustain our forests and fight climate change,” said DEC Commissioner and Climate Action Council co-chair Basil Seggos.
Part of the USDA grant will facilitate innovative work to drive down methane reductions for dairy operations. A pilot program will help dairy farmers cost-share practices that utilize longstanding Cornell digital agriculture tools like the CNCPS system, and work will be verified through a methane measurement approach with PRO-DAIRY.
The project will also involve significant research on measuring and quantifying the greenhouse gas impacts or benefits of various farm and forestry practices, laying the groundwork for potential carbon markets — an effort to put price tags on environmental costs and benefits that are not accounted for in the open market but that have long-term impacts on the public.
Carbon market proposals call for paying farmers and forest owners for adopting evidence-based practices that reduce greenhouse gas emissions or sequester existing emissions.
Xiangtao Xu, assistant professor in Cornell's Department of Ecology and Evolutionary Biology, uses light detection and ranging, also known as lidar, techniques to estimate how much carbon forests are storing and sequestering. The technique reconstructs realistic tree structures by retrieving billions of laser shots and providing an accurate, rapid and non-disruptive way to measure tree circumference and estimate biomass.
Temporal changes of biomass indicate how much greenhouse gas trees are taking in and converting into plant material.
For the new grant, Xu will work with Peter Smallidge, director of Arnot Forest, to test whether slash walls — natural barriers built from branches and other non-marketable leftovers from logging, meant to keep deer from eating tree saplings — and other forestry practices help forests regrow after timber harvesting.
“New York wants to reach net zero by 2050 and a big part of the state’s carbon management plan is based on carbon assimilation in natural lands," Xu said. "But there’s huge uncertainty around how much carbon natural lands are really absorbing."
He hopes his work will help reduce that uncertainty while supporting the New York timber industry.
“I think we’re past the stage of arguing about whether we should address climate change; we’re at the stage of figuring out how to do it in the best, most accurate, most cost-effective way," Xu said.