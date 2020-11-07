The Cattaraugus County Health Department reported six new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, while Allegany County reported 24 new cases — making it 84 in the past three days.
In Cattaraugus County, the health department said its active COVID-19 caseload was 116, while there have been 535 total cases since the spring. A total of 400 residents have recovered from COVID-19, while there have been 19 deaths.
Of the six new cases, four are residents of the southeast quadrant of the county, which has seen the most COVID-19 infection.
Two are male — one of them a healthcare worker who reported no known contact with someone positive for the virus, the other reporting direct contact. Two are female — one who reports no known contact with anyone positive for the virus, and the other who reported direct contact with someone with COVID-19.
Also among the new cases reported Saturday was a woman healthcare worker, from the southwest part of the county, who reported direct contact with someone with COVID-19, and a male resident of the northeast part of the county who also reported direct contact with someone with the virus.
IN ALLEGANY COUNTY, health officials said the total cases since the spring reached 512 — 370 residents have recovered and there have been 19 deaths.
As of Saturday, there were 555 residents in quarantine and isolation, up 25 from Friday.
The county health department is offering free drive-up COVID-19 rapid testing on Friday and 9 a.m. to noon on Wednesday.
Residents must have pre-registered for Friday by noon on Thursday, but they may pre-register for Wednesday by noon on Tuesday. Call (585) 268-925 to pre-register — leave a message and the health department will return the call.
No unregistered people will be accepted for the drive-up testing. People arriving for testing must not bring other individuals in their vehicles who are not getting tested — and no pets allowed.
Residents arriving for testing must be prepared to return directly home and go into isolation or quarantine after a positive test.
ACROSS NEW YORK, the state confirmed another 3,587 cases of coronavirus on Friday, the highest number since May 1, according to Gov. Andrew Cuomo's office.
Friday's update was based on 163,291 tests. That’s a positive testing rate of 2.19%, the governor said.
Western New York's positivity rate in COVID-19 testing Friday was 4.3%, the highest by more than 1 percentage point than any other region in the state (Finger Lakes was 3.2%). Erie County recorded 379 new COVID-19 cases on Friday.
"Cases are increasing across the country and the globe — and there are several warning flags in New York," Cuomo said in a press release. "The challenge for our state has been to manage the increase and try to ensure the spikes in other states don't impact us too much."
Cuomo made no mention of any new restrictions that might be implemented in Western New York and other Upstate areas where COVID-19 cases are rising. He warned Friday that rising cases in Upstate could prompt him to impose restrictions on gatherings and some businesses.
"As we head into winter months, it's going to take the work of all New Yorkers to ensure we don't go back to where we were this spring," Cuomo said. "I understand COVID fatigue is real, but it's on all of us to stay vigilant and wear our masks, wash our hands (and) remain socially distant."
Hospitalizations statewide were up by 60 Friday, for a total of 1,381. Of those, 308 people were in intensive care units.
The state confirmed another 18 deaths today. The state has reported a total of 25,928 deaths since March.