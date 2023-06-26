BOLIVAR — Six individuals were honored with induction into the New York State Oil Producers’ Association (NYSOPA) Wall of Fame in a ceremony Friday evening at the Pioneer Oil Museum.
Honored were the late Bob Benson, Al Fenner, Bob Keller, David Haskins, Bill Cline and Dave Hollister, who each made significant contributions to the oil and gas industry in the Twin Tiers of New York and Pennsylvania. The Wall of Fame began in 2005 and now has 70 inductees with the inclusion of this year’s class.
After the presentation of a large plaque with biographical information and a photograph, a family member for each inductee provided thanks and some memories. The initial inductee was Fenner, a Bolivar-area oil well “shooter,” a practice using nitroglycerine and dynamite to increase underground flow of the crude oil.
Fenner’s son, Rick, noted the dangers in this profession. “I have memories of my mom waiting for dad to come home after shooting a well. She’d wait for him to make the turn onto Salt Rising Road where we lived. As soon as she recognized his headlights, there was a sigh of relief that everything was fine, and he had come home again.”
Joe Hollister described his younger brother Dave as an outdoorsman. “Dave wanted to work outside; he never wanted to be in a factory. He wanted nature. What he found was the oil field business, and he really loved it! I think he’d feel honored with this wonderful award. His heart was always in Allegany County and especially in our Bolivar-Richburg community.”
Traveling all the way from New Hampshire, Dave Keller was honored by the award for his father, Bob, after waiting several years for it to happen.
“Our family is deeply grateful for the hard work and dedication of the Pioneer Oil Museum and Kelly Lounsberry and the other volunteers who have made this day and award possible in recognizing the oil industry’s roots in the great town of Bolivar. My father worked over 60 years producing in the Allegany field. We thank the museum and NYSOPA for recognizing and honoring his dedication and labor in the oil industry.”
David Haskins’ induction into the Hall of Fame makes for the second Haskins family member to be included, as his father Bayard was inducted in 2008. David’s son Mark was honored by the award.
“My father would’ve loved to be here with a microphone in his hands because he loved to tell stories," he said. "I was fortunate to have had this great opportunity to work side-by-side with my father. It was a great opportunity, and this is a great way to honor him.”
Bradford’s Bill Cline was inducted for a lifetime of work in the Twin Tiers. His wife Joyce expressed being on awe of his induction.
“I graciously accept the honor from NYSOPA that is conferred on my late husband by adding him to the Wall of Fame here at the Pioneer Oil Museum," she said. "He now shares an honored position with these individuals who made significant contributions to the oil and gas industry.”
In an article at the time of Bill Cline's passing, published in the newsletter of the Penn Brad Oil Museum in Bradford, Pa., Joyce Cline noted, “For those of you who did not know Bill, he was the true definition of an old-fashioned gentleman. He was the senior statesman of the Bradford oil field, and he was always willing to help out if a fellow oilman had a problem."
After returning from serving in the U.S. Navy during World War II, Cline founded Cline Oil and he served as president for more than 60 years.
"He was always a passionate advocate for the small oil and gas producers, both locally and statewide," Joyce Cline wrote. “Bill’s company owned the locally famous Cline Oil #1 well which was drilled in the early 1870’s and is Bradford’s oldest producing well. It is located in the drive-through of McDonald’s Restaurant in Bradford.”
Bryce Benson discussed his father Bob's belief in education and hard work. “Though he did not complete high school because his education was interrupted by World War II, my dad had a strong belief in education. I never heard him talk much about being anything self-made, but he was proud of that. He was proud of people who went on and became educated. He was a voracious reader and always strived to become more educated.”
Bryce saw many young people in attendance at the ceremony, and he felt that his father would tell them. “If you have an idea, and even if people around you think it’s a little bit outside the box, believe in it. You might be successful. My dad was one of the very few independents ever to successfully drill into the Oriskany Formation in regards to natural gas. Thinking outside the box was a way to stay relevant and stay in business.”
Bob Benson joined his father Harold and brother Glen, who were inducted into the Wall of Fame in 2014 and 2015, respectively.
The ceremony began with the museum’s vice president, Kelly Lounsberry, providing remarks about the work completed by the museum over the past year. Included in these accomplishments was upgraded flood protection at the museum along with repairs to the Triangle No. 1 monument in Allentown that was vandalized last summer.
He also discussed future plans for the museum’s building expansion along with other upcoming projects.
In addition to the induction ceremony, there was a wine-and-cheese tasting with a crowd of over 200 in attendance for both events. During the course of the evening, many of the guests visited the Joyce Building, where antique oilfield engines were in operation, creating lots of noise and smoke to entertain the visitors.
Two other exhibit buildings were also available to the public, and a blacksmith demonstration took place on the grounds.