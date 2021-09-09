Cattaraugus County Health Department officials reported almost four dozen new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, while state authorities reported another death in Allegany County.
The number of new cases in Cattaraugus County was 46, up from 42 on Wednesday. To date, 6,454 cases have been reported in the county. County officials did not provide a breakdown based on vaccine status.
In the past seven days, 7.5% of tests have come back as positive for COVID-19.
The number of active cases was 244, down from 268 reported Wednesday. The number of hospitalized individuals was 23, nine more than the 14 reported Wednesday. The number of recovered cases increased by 70 to 6,097.
The death toll stood at 113 on Thursday, according to county health officials
County officials also reported 42.9% of county residents have received a completed vaccine series, and 46.8% have received at least one dose. State officials report 56.4% of all adults have received at least one dose.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports both Cattaraugus and Allegany counties remain in the red high transmission range, as well as all other counties outside of New York City.
ONE NEW DEATH was reported in Allegany County, state Department of Health officials reported. The death brings the reported total to date to 91, and officials also reported 59 at facilities in the county, indicating a sizable number of residents died at facilities in other counties.
The figures only include individuals whose deaths were reported to the state’s Health Electronic Response Data System for state-licensed facilities including hospitals, nursing homes and adult care facilities only. The tally does not include deaths at home, in hospice care or in other settings.
To date, the state reports 55,878 overall deaths, with 43,839 — about 12,000 fewer — reported through HERDS. While Gov. Kathy Hochul has used the overall tally since taking office in August, the state DOH does not report the county-level tally to the public, but reports it provides that data to the Centers for Disease Control, which does not report data by county if death tolls are below 100 for privacy reasons.
Eight new cases were reported by state health authorities in the county. Allegany County Department of Health officials do not release data on a daily basis, instead opting for a weekly update since July.
State officials reported 40.8% of county residents have received at least one vaccine dose, including 48.3% of adults — both figures are the lowest in the state. Statewide, 66.2% of residents have received at least one dose, including 78.4% of adults. Of all residents, 38% have received a completed vaccine series.