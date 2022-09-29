44th annual Falling Leaves Festival begins Friday

SALAMANCA — For more than four decades, the true start of autumn in Salamanca has been the annual Falling Leaves Festival, perfectly timed to when the leaves have changed their colors and begun falling to the ground.
The 44th edition of the Salamanca Seneca Falling Leaves Festival, hosted by the city of Salamanca and the Seneca Nation of Indians, runs Friday through Sunday at Jefferson Street Park and the downtown area.
The weekend kicks off Friday at noon when dozens of food and craft vendors will open and be on-site throughout the weekend. Beginning at 11 a.m., both Saturday and Sunday, families will be able to enjoy the free carnival rides on Sycamore Avenue.
Ross Ledsome, longtime vendor and organizer of the festival, said 14 different food stands are signed up for this year’s festival so there will be a good representation of foods offered at restaurants in this area.
“We have added two new vendors who will be selling Greek food and wood-fired pizza,” he said. “Of course, we’ll still have Polish, Italian and Native American foods.”
As festival goers browse the food selections and wares, they will be entertained by the Rez Road Sounds of DJ J.D. Gardner on Friday and Saturday. The Hootz, once a local band and now based in Nashville, will bring their modern, fun country rock to the stage on Friday night from 7- 9:30 p.m.
In addition to Rez Road Sounds, Saturday afternoon entertainment at Jefferson Park will include an aerial performance by Taylor Skinner from 1 to 1:30, the Minute to Win It game from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m., Seneca Youth Dancers from 3 to 4 p.m. and the Happy Days Duo band from 4 to 6 p.m. Uncle Ben’s Remedy, a new act from Versailles, will bring their blend of old-time country and rock to the stage on Saturday night from 7-9 p.m.
Ledsome said festival organizers are stressing the free carnival rides this year because they think that will bring people in from other communities.
“With the cost of everything up so much, many families didn’t get out to the fairs or elsewhere this summer,” he said. “We have free rides and entertainment for everybody at the festival and that’s a big draw.”
The area’s well-known artist Eric Jones, of West Clarksville, is returning offering free caricatures on both days. He will be drawing Saturday from noon to 4 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Sandi Brundage, director of the Salamanca Youth Center, said Mike Morton of Ellington is bringing some of his animals from his Sun-Dance-Kids Farm for the free petting zoo that will be open Saturday and Sunday from 1-4 p.m. She said Dave and Kathy Jeffers of Springville will entertain the kids with their balloon animals and face painting during those same hours.
Brundage said Ronald Cook Jr., Iroquois Post No. 1587 post commander at the American Legion in Irving, is bringing back his archery demonstration that will be set up behind the Holy Cross Club.
Also on Saturday, the Cystic Fibrosis Charity Walk will take place at 10 a.m. Registration for the walk starts at 9 a.m. at St. Mary’s Episcopal Church, 99 Wildwood Ave., from where the walk will begin.
Sunday’s Grand Parade will be led by the Honor Guard of American Legion Post No. 1587 in Irving. Organizer Donna Raahauge said the parade will begin from the Dudley Hotel area at 1 p.m. and head down Main Street.
Raahauge said parade units will assemble around the Dudley Hotel and across the street along Atlantic Street where the registration and information tent will be set up. She said Main Street from River to Rochester streets and Atlantic Street will be closed at 11:30 a.m. on Sunday.
“The Shriners from Gowanda and Bradford, Pa. will be back with their mini-cars and mini-motorcycles,” she said. “The Marilla Firemen are also participating in the parade and, possibly, the Hamburg Kingsmen. After the parade, the Marilla Firemen’s drum and bugle corp will perform under the big tent.”
The parade usually has around 43 units, Raahauge said. Anyone interested in participating in the parade should contact Raahauge at (716) 378-5468 or email at drparades@gmail.com as soon as possible.