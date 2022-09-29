44th annual Falling Leaves Festival begins Friday

Falling Leaves Festival vendors line up on Park Avenue in Salamanca to sell everything from homemade baked goods to homemade baskets.

 Olean Times Herald file photo

SALAMANCA — For more than four decades, the true start of autumn in Salamanca has been the annual Falling Leaves Festival, perfectly timed to when the leaves have changed their colors and begun falling to the ground.

The 44th edition of the Salamanca Seneca Falling Leaves Festival, hosted by the city of Salamanca and the Seneca Nation of Indians, runs Friday through Sunday at Jefferson Street Park and the downtown area.

A young girl gets a super-fast ride on the Giant Slide, one of the free carnival rides at a previous Falling Leaves Festival in Salamanca.
The Buffalo-based band 23 Skidoo plays an old Dixieland standard during the Grand Parade of a previous Falling Leaves Festival in Salamanca.

