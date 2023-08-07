4-H Market Animal Auction nets record $234,600 for exhibitors

LITTLE VALLEY — Participants in the 2023 4-H Animal Class Market Auction at the 180th Cattaraugus County Fair enjoyed a record $234,600 payday on Saturday.
“It’s the highest amount they ever received,” Eric Clayson, 4-H livestock chairman, said Monday. “We had people here from all over. There were another 15 bidders online. It was a real great auction.
Peterson Auction Co. of Frewsburg conducted the market animal auction again this year.
Young 4-H exhibitors sold 26 beef steers, 10 dairy steers, 24 lambs, 10 goats, 54 hogs, 31 turkeys, 34 pairs of chickens and three sets of four rabbits.
Abbey Luzier, 4-H educator, said grand champions in each of the species in the market animal auction brought good prices for the owners.
The grand champion steer of Easton Pence brought $4.25 a pound. Josh Graser’s dairy steer brought $1.75 per pound. Easton Pence also received $275 for his goat. Quin Pence received $10 a pound for a grand champion lamb. Gabby Chapman got $350 for a chicken pair. Aden Shields got $650 for a turkey. Khloe Duffy got $425 for a set of rabbits and Addison Beaver got $9 per pound for his hog.
Other late week 4-H fair results include:
4-H Individual FACS Contest
1st — Abigail Pitts
2nd — Leah Olejniczak
3rd Katrina Schrantz
4-H Teams FACS Contest
1st — Creative Cardinals
2nd — Ellington Cubs
Barnyard Olympics — Drama Queens Team
Animals Sounds Champion — Carter Boutelle
The fair organizers also expressed thanks to the Fashion Revue Participants: Miranda Ritter, Leah Olejniczak, Kyleigh Rowher, Jack Tupper, Oliver Tupper and Adaline Wright.