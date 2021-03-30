Kaleb Shaw of Portville Central School and Yuki Wada, Mark Brown and Nathan Gabler of Olean High School will represent Cattaraugus County in the New York State School Music Association All-State virtual concert April 11.
The four area musicians scored an A+ rating on their solos and were selected to participate with 900 of the top student musicians in the state.
Performing music live has not been possible during the COVID-19 pandemic, but over the past few months, these students participated in Zoom meetings and rehearsals with their conductors.
Wada (violin 1) will play in the Symphony Orchestra; Brown and Nathan Gabler (tenor 2) and Shaw (tenor 1) will sing in the Mixed Chorus.
The 2021 All-State virtual concert will stream on the NYSSMA website — www.nyssma.org — at 4 p.m. April 11 and then be available to view and download.