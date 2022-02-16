OLEAN — The Cattaraugus County Health Department reported 39 new COVID-19 positive test results Wednesday.
The cases continued the downward trend first cited two weeks ago by Dr. Kevin D. Watkins, the county’s public health director, and comes on the tail of the omicron variant outbreak that peaked in January.
The number of cases since March 2020 inched up to 17,436, including 859 cases this month. January was a record month in the pandemic, with nearly 5,000 cases and 24 deaths.
With the 39 new cases the health department is following 115 active cases. There were 22 cases reported on Tuesday.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Wednesday reported 190 cases in the past seven days and a positivity of 8.89%. There were 2,108 tests administered over the past week, down 13.3% from the previous week.
The rate of infection over the past seven days has averaged 249.6/100,00 population. That is down by a third over the previous week.
Sixteen new hospital admissions for COVID-19 have been reported over the past seven days, also down.
The southeast part of the county, which accounts for more than 46% of all cases, now has 8,050 cases including 10 new cases. There were 14 new cases in the northwest where there have been 2,475 cases; 11 in the southwest where there have been 3,457 cases and four in the northeast where there have been 3,454 cases.
Twenty-four of the new cases were women and 15 were men.
Twenty-two of the new cases were people who had some level of vaccination, while 17 were unvaccinated.
Appointments for vaccinations can be made through the Cattaraugus County website by visiting: https://www.cattco.org/covid-vacc-info or call the COVID-19 Vaccine Hotline at (716) 701-3777 if you need assistance.
To register for a free COVID-19 diagnostic test through the county health department, go online to:
https://data.enchantedmountains.net/form/cattaraugus-county-covid-19-diagnostic-testing-registration-10
To receive free test kits from the federal government go online to: https://www.covidtests.gov/ Orders will usually ship in 7-12 days.