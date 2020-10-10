Cattaraugus County on Saturday reported three new cases of COVID-19, while Allegany County has seen eight additional cases since Thursday.
The Cattaraugus County Health Department’s active positive COVID-19 caseload was 64 as of Saturday evening as 228 residents have recovered from the virus. The county has seen 303 cases since the onset of the pandemic, with 11 deaths.
The three new positive cases are all female and all live in the southeast quadrant of the county, which includes the Olean area and which has seen the majority of the new cases in the surge of the last several days.
The county health department said none of the three residents reported any travel and they were not aware of any direct contact with anyone infected with the virus. One of the women was reported to be a healthcare worker who was asymptomatic.
The department has begun a thorough contact tracing investigation for those individuals that they have been in contact with and the places that they have visited.
In Allegany County, with six new cases logged Friday and two additional cases reported Saturday, health officials report 158 total cases of infection since the onset of the pandemic.
Allegany County health officials report 25 active cases, as 132 residents have recovered from COVID-19 (there has been one death). There were 252 residents in quarantine/isolation as of Saturday evening.
In Western New York, the positivity rate on Friday was 1.4%, according to Gov. Andrew Cuomo's office, up slightly from 1.3% from Thursday. WNY's positivity rate Friday was second only to the Mid-Hudson region (1.5%), which includes some of the hot spot areas that have seen a spike in COVID-19 cases this fall.
Overall in New York state, 1,447 cases of COVID-19 were confirmed on Friday, that’s out of 134,579 test results. Statewide, Friday’s positive rate was 1.07%.
"Our numbers remain good news, even as clusters appear in certain areas of the state," Cuomo said in a press release. "Our testing system is so advanced that we were able to track clusters to 2.8% of the state's population and attack the virus within that population.
"It's going to take the work of all of us now to make sure we don't go backwards on our hard-fought progress," he said.
But a few neighborhoods in and around New York City remain a concern.
In those “red zone” areas, 193 cases were confirmed from 3,901 tests, according to the governor’s office. That’s a positive rate of 4.95%.
Those neighborhoods contain about 2.8% of the state’s population, Cuomo said. On Friday, those areas accounted for 13.3% of one day’s worth of confirmed cases.
Eight more people died in New York from the virus, pushing the state's confirmed total to 25,569 since March. New York has recorded 473,143 coronavirus cases this year.
Patient hospitalizations on Friday totaled 826 (+47), with 142 patients newly admitted. There were 179 patients (+11) in ICUs, with 81 patients with intubation (+3).