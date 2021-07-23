OLEAN — The Greater Olean Area Chamber of Commerce and its Taste of Olean Event Committee have announced its 14th class of inductees to the Taste of Olean Hospitality Wall of Fame — the late Doris Mae Williams, Louis Frungillo Jr. and Paul Green.
The Wall of Fame recognizes individuals and/or businesses who have made a significant contribution and given exceptional service to the food service or hospitality industry in the past and may continue to do so.
This year’s inductees have succeeded in excelling at all the most important elements of a great restaurant — inviting atmosphere, friendly staff and impeccable food in its stylish artistic presentation and its innovative flavor combination.
DORIS MAE WILLIAMS started her restaurant career as a waitress for Mickey’s Diner in Yorkshire, which is where she discovered her cooking skills. She and her husband, Wendell, became self-employed owners of the Tip-Top Drive-In, also in Yorkshire, and later operated the Brunswick Hotel Restaurant in Wellsville.
In 1959, the duo moved to Olean and purchased and operated the Capitol Hill Tavern and Restaurant. The Capitol Hill became their livelihood, a family-oriented place where all ages were welcomed. Williams made sure her supporters knew they meant so much more to them than just being a customer. She welcomed everyone with open arms, kindness and made them feel at home. Williams made sure everyone had a place to go for the holidays, had a hot meal and were never alone. She always extended a helping hand to anyone in need.
Williams organized weddings, receptions and birthday and graduation parties for many family members and friends. This truly was her calling.
The two were among the original sponsors of the Olean area tavern softball league as well as supporters of many other sports teams. They loved being a sponsor of the local teams where many life-long friendships were developed.
Devastatingly, in 1976, a fire destroyed their business and the home they made above the restaurant. As a life-long member of the Elks Lodge in Olean, Wendell was approached by the most generous and greatest generations of Olean Elks Lodge brothers, Al Steiger, Al Gates, Ed Sweitzer, Roger Linnan, Charlie Rose and Harvey VanGelder. They proposed a business opportunity for Williams to have full access to their kitchen and dining room facilities at the Lodge to make it her own.
In 1977, Williams went to the Olean Elks Lodge where she built a very successful daily lunch and Friday Night Fish Fry dining experience lasting 20 years. This endeavor included banquets and receptions. In 1986, Williams had the honor of being chosen as the Elk’s Mother of the Year.
In 1988, Willams had the chance to manage and operate the kitchen at Digger’s Capitol Hill, owned by her daughter and son-in-law. She was famous for her home-made pies and soups, among many other specialty dishes.
Sadly, Williams passed away Jan. 5, 2021. She was a very special woman and was loved and respected by all generations.
LOUIS FRUNGILLO Jr. started his tasty working history at the first L’Alcove on North Fourth Street in Olean at 14. His first job was a salad maker under the direction of his father, whistling Lou Frungillo Sr., a Wall of Fame recipient in 2014. By 16, Frungillo was one of the cooks.
Later that year, he went to New York City and entered a culinary contest presented by the Pratt Culinary Institute and finished third.
Frungillo’s kitchen work history and his teachers are from local restaurants and many former Wall of Fame recipients. He continued working at the former L’Alcove under his father and Jerry and Billy Butchello. Frungillo went to the Castle Restaurant and cooked and was trained by Chef Lentola and Johnny Augostini as cook and meat cutter.
Next, Frungillo went to the newly opened L’Alcove Restaurant on North Union Street. He became assistant manager under the direction of Jerry Butchello. Frungillo then went east with the L’Alcove Castle Corporation when the company opened a new restaurant, Cameo, in Wellsville. He was the general manager at the new venture.
Frungillo also worked at the Augostini’s Restaurant under the direction of Billy Augostini, who nominated Lou for his award. He finished up his professional hospitality career after 26 years as food service director for Allegany and Cattaraugus county schools.
PAUL GREEN started out his hospitality career at the Downtown Deli in Olean under Louis Marra Sr. Green was a short order cook for three years. He then moved out to West State Street to the Castle Restaurant for nine years, first as a line chef and then to banquet chef.
While Green was at St. Bonaventure University for five years in the food service department, he was food beverage manager. In 1996, he moved east and opened up the original Green Acres Café in Bolivar. Green’s first café served customers for 10 years.
Knowing his heart was in downtown Olean, Green relocated Green Acres to 133 N. Union St. Patterned after a 1930s-style diner with counter service and booth seating, his Olean restaurant came in for familiar faces and fresh-cooked meals.
Green is noted for his creative breakfast specials. His soups, salads, burgers and sandwiches are well-known and top sellers. Green has celebrated 28 years of ownership with Green Acres Cafes. He has had an extensive history of training staff and most are like part of his family.
WHEN THE Taste committee met in June to discuss these awards, Nick Patrone brought up the school cafeteria workers and their dedication and commitment to feeding their students during COVID-19 and throughout the summer months.
“The more we talked about this, the more the committee was on board as ‘recognizing these front line workers’ for all they did for our students,” Patrone said. The taste committee agreed and GOACC set to the task of gathering all names. Although GOACC knew there were many people at each school, their top five staff were asked to be recognized.
Portville Central School not only had their cafeteria staff, but their transportation staff, faculty and other staff assist with their meal program. This includes Paula Brooks, Cafeteria Manager; Brenda Payne, Food Service Helper; Tammy Silvestry, Food Service Helper; Bobby Clawson, cook; and Debra Jones, cook. Transportation Supervisor David Youngs was in charge of coordinating bussing meals to students’ homes from March to June 2020 with the school shutdown. Lynn Corder, elementary principal, also helped deliver lunches every day to the Portville elementary classrooms for the 2020-21 school year as classes were held five days a week all year.
Allegany Limestone Central School staff was headed up by Rhonda Herbert, food service supervisor, who directed all food service deliveries and such. Jeff Colburn, Food Services Department Manager, was staff liaison for Franklinville Central School.
Olean City Schools had a total of 21 food service members that helped with meal distribution. Olean was led by Mark Hayman, Cook Manager; Tara Ramadhan, cook; Gail Miller, cook; Sarah Zalwsky, cook; and Penny Lamont, cook.
“The unsung heroes of the COVID-19 pandemic include these school food service workers and all across the area,” said Meme Krahe Yanetsko, GOACC COO. “Even when schools were closed, they reported to work and found innovative ways to keep kids from going hungry. These unsung heroes will also be recognized during the hospitality awards ceremony at the Taste of Olean.”
The winners of the Taste of Olean Hospitality Awards will be recognized at 2 p.m. during the 30th annual Taste of Olean, Sunday at the War Veterans Park.