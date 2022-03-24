OLEAN — The Cattaraugus County Health Department announced 29 positive cases of COVID-19 on Thursday after reporting nine new cases on Wednesday.
That pushed the total number of coronavirus cases over the past two years to 18,092 county residents.
There have been 379 cases so far this month, 1,161 in February and 4,739 in January.
As of Thursday, there were 8,322 residents of the southeastern part of the county who have contracted COVID-19, 3,598 in the southwest, 3,582 in the northeast and 2,590 in the northwest.
Over the past two days, 15 of the new COVID-19 cases were people who had been vaccinated and 23 were unvaccinated.
The average positivity over the past seven days in the county was 2.39%. There were 38 new cases over the past seven days, a rate of 49.9 per 100,000 population. There have been only two new hospital admissions in the past week.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention COVID Data Tracker lists 56% of Cattaraugus County’s population as fully vaccinated. There is 62.2 % of the population with at least one dose.
Of those who are fully vaccinated, 51% have received a booster. The health department has administered 21,732 booster shots.
To register for a free COVID-19 diagnostic test through the county health department, go online to:
https://data.enchantedmountains.net/form/cattaraugus-county-covid-19-diagnostic-testing-registration-10
Appointments for vaccinations can be made through the Cattaraugus County website by visiting: https://www.cattco.org/covid-vacc-info or call the COVID-19 Vaccine Hotline at (716) 701-3777 if you need assistance.
To receive free test kits from the federal government go online to: https://www.covidtests.gov/ Orders will usually ship in 7-12 days.