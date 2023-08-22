GEDDES (TNS) — The annual best-kept secret at the New York State Fair was unveiled this morning.
The 2023 NYS Fair Butter Sculpture is titled “Dairy Every Day is a Healthy Way — Keeping Kids’ Health on Track” and depicts children (and even a cow) riding on a “New York State Express” train.
For the past 10 days, sculptors Jim Victor and Marie Pelton have been working inside a refrigerated display case turning more than 800 pounds of butter into a work of art with a specific theme. The 55th annual American Dairy Association North East butter sculpture, one of Central New York’s best-kept secrets every year, was unveiled around 10 a.m.
We broadcast the unveiling live on syracuse.com’s Facebook page. You can watch the video here:
The butter used for the sculpture comes from O-AT-KA Milk Products in Batavia. After being shown off during the Fair’s 13-day run, the butter will return to Western New York where it will be recycled into renewable energy at Noblehurst Farms in Pavilion. Each month the farm turns more than 500 tons of food waste from supermarkets and schools into enough energy to power the farm and 300-plus local homes.
Last year’s butter sculpture was “Refuel Her Greatness” and it celebrated the 50th Anniversary of Title IX.