OLEAN — Two Olean homeowners are each facing $600 fines in separate lead paint abatement cases brought by the Cattaraugus County Health Department.
The Cattaraugus County Board of Health approved the fine recommendations by Administrative Law Judge David Porter at last week’s meeting.
In each case, the homeowner was cited by the health department because a young child in the home tested positive for lead.
Ryanne Roulo, 708 Washington St., was issued a notice and demand dated Oct. 1, 2020, which required “the discontinuance of conditions conducive to lead poisoning at 708 Washington St.”
An extension was granted to the original deadline of Dec. 15, 2020 to July 3, 2021. “Ms. Roulo has not submitted a plan and not made contact with the Health Department,” according to Porter.
Roulo did not appear at the hearing where the public health sanitarian, prompting Porter to recommend increasing the fine from $100 to $600 if the lead problem in the home is not remediated by June 30. At that time, a $10 per day fine will be added for each day the lead problem is not corrected by a licensed lead remediation company.
Another Olean homeowner, Joseph Feutcher, 110 N. 10th St., was issued a notice and demand dated Nov. 23, 2020, which required him to remediate conditions conducive to lead poisoning at an apartment at 110 1/2 N. 10th St. An interior deadline of Feb. 15, 2021, was set, and the exterior was to be completed by June 30, 2021.
Feutcher did not attend the hearing, where a $75 civil compromise was offered. He told the sanitarian that he took a class to perform his own lead remediation.
Porter recommended a $150 fine be increased to $600 if the work is not performed by June 30. After that date, a $10 per day fine will be added until the work is completed.
Feutcher was to meet with the sanitarian for final clearance on Nov. 30, 2021, but the sanitarian said he canceled due to a death in the family and the tenant would not allow him access to the apartment.
Porter recommended the $150 fine providing the residence at 110½ N. 10th St. is cleared to the satisfaction of the health department. Failure to do that, he said, will result in a $600 fine replacing the $150 fine and a $10 per day fine for each day it remains unpaid and the house is not cleared to health department specifications.
Lead poisoning in children is picked up during early childhood blood tests. The brain is the most sensitive to lead poisoning.
Symptoms include abdominal pain, constipation, headaches, irritability, memory problems, infertility and tingling in the hands and feet.