The Cattaraugus County Health Department reported Tuesday the deaths of two residents due to COVID-19-related complications, giving the county 21 total deaths during the pandemic.
Dr. Kevin D. Watkins, director of public health for the county, said the 20th person to succumb to COVID-19 was an 82-year-old man while the 21st victim was a 95-year-old woman. Watkins said both developed respiratory failure and were unable to overcome their illness "despite aggressive medical treatment."
"We extend our deepest condolences to their families and the entire Cattaraugus County community," he added.
Before Tuesday, Cattaraugus County had not recorded a COVID-19 death since Nov. 5; before that date, two deaths were reported Oct. 25.
The health department was also notified of nine new cases of COVID-19 in county residents, pushing the county's total to 558 since the beginning of the pandemic. Watkins said the health department’s active positive COVID-19 caseload was 99 as of Tuesday evening, as 438 residents have recovered from the virus.
Four of the new cases are women, all healthcare workers, who live in the southeast quadrant of the county. None of the four report having known contact with someone with COVID-19.
Two other female residents who tested positive from the virus also live in the southeast part of the county — one reporting no known contact with anyone positive for the virus, while the other reported a direct contact.
Two other cases were residents of the southwest part of the county — one male, who reported no known contact with anyone positive for the virus, and one female, who reported a direct contact. The ninth case was a male from the northeast part of the county who reported no known contact.
Western New York's overall positivity rate in COVID-19 testing was 5.7% on Monday, while so-called yellow-zone areas in Erie County registered a 7.47% positivity rate. The yellow-zone areas encompass almost all of the county with the exception of the southernmost and easternmost towns.
The yellow designation means new restrictions are in place in most of Erie County, such as limiting the number of people who may dine together at a table to four and bars must close at midnight.
Erie County reported nearly 400 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, while there were six new deaths.