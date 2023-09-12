CUBA — While garlic is the mainstay of this upcoming weekend’s Cuba Garlic Festival, there is still plenty to do for those who don’t have an all-consuming interest in the flavor-enhancing — yet often smelly — vegetable.
The 18th annual event has one big change that will make it easier for everyone who plans on driving to the event held at Empire City Farms at 108 South St. from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday. For just $10 you can leave your vehicle in Firemen’s Park just south of I-86 on Route 305 and take a shuttle to the event. The cost includes the $8 admission ticket.
The shuttle will run throughout the weekend. Parking on site is still free.
All things garlic is the main event with everything from various strains of garlic to garlic braiding and cooking with garlic and garlic cultivation and lectures on garlic. But more than 140 vendors will also be taking part in the event from crafters and artisans to many varieties of food. Each and every one is required to have a garlic themed item among their wares.
There is plenty going on at this event which has something for everyone from children to senior citizens.
Both Saturday and Sunday there will be music, cooking demonstrations, pony rides, barn tours, historical programs, games, blacksmith demos, and entertainment from stilt walkers to a bagpiper and a chance to have your photo taken with the Garlic Festival King and Queen.
Non-garlic events include:
• Alfred State College Western Equestrian team with a ranch demonstration and a tribute to veterans at 11:30 a.m. on both Saturday and Sunday.
• A variety of yoga classes for children and for adults at noon, 2 and 3:30 p.m., on Saturday and at 11:30 a.m., 1:30, 2:30 and 3:30 p.m. Sunday.
• Nature of WNY program with Tim Baird at 12:30 p.m. Saturday.
• Magic Show with Nick Mambretti at 1 and 3 p.m. Saturday.
• Pauline Burns will give a program on Trail Town at 2 p.m. Saturday and at 1 p.m. Sunday.
• Alfred State College Chopped contest will take place at 12:30 p.m. Saturday.
• The Niagara County Sheriff’s Office K-9 Unit we’ll give demonstrations at 3:30 p.m. Saturday and at 11 a.m. Sunday.
• Bwana Jim’s animal show is set for 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. Sunday.
• At 3 p.m. Sunday there will be a Wine and Cheese Tasting event.
Musically, bands will perform both days with the Cuba Rushford Central School Concert and Jazz Band opening the event at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, followed by Josh Whiteman at 12:30, Casual Remix at 2, and the Johnny Bauer Band at 4 p.m.
On Sunday, the Chillbilly’s will perform at 10 a.m., The Garlic Band at noon and Soul Medic at 2 p.m.
Throughout the weekend, 21 Skidoo will stroll around the grounds and on Sunday there will be a bagpiper.
All weekend there will be a stilt walker, muralist, barn tours, face painting and a beer and wine tent.
At the Garlic Festival, no pets are allowed. For more information go to the Cuba Garlic Festival site on Facebook.