$143M for electric vehicle charger infrastructure available through National Grid

OLEAN — Installing electric vehicle chargers in New York state could be a lot more cost-effective in the coming years thanks to a program from National Grid Co.
National Grid and the Greater Olean Area Chamber of Commerce hosted a virtual presentation on electric vehicles at the workplace Thursday to discuss the options available for businesses and organizations considering electric vehicle conversion or charging for workplace lots and fleets.
“Now is an ideal time to explore these opportunities while they last and ensure you reap the savings of early adoption,” said Whitney Skeans, senior program manager of National Grid’s EV make-ready program.
New York state’s initiative is the largest EV effort outside of California, putting $701 million into six utility companies across the state, Skeans said. The Make-Ready program prepares and expands infrastructure including more than 50,000 EV charging station ports statewide.
National Grid’s portion of that effort is $143 million for more than 16,000 charging ports and future-proofing. Up to this week, Skeans said they’ve installed about 3,000 ports.
“Utilizing $143 million in incentive funding through 2025, these statewide programs empower electric business customers to begin a fleet electrification journey and install EV charging infrastructure at little to no cost,” said Leslie Vishwanath, manager of fleet services with National Grid.
Skeans said National Grid’s portion of Make-Ready includes utility infrastructure and customer-side infrastructure — “the connection between the meter and the station itself” — funding up to 50%, 90% or 100% of infrastructure costs, depending on what’s needed or who the customer will be.
“NYSERDA is listed as sometimes having available funding for the hardware side,” she noted. “When that funding becomes available, that will likely cover a portion of the hardware costs and make these projects much more affordable and potentially very little out of pocket.”
National Grid could also reduce an organization’s time investment by providing a dedicated point of contact and streamlined, step-by-step experience installing electric vehicle charging stations.
For the program, National Grid encourages customers to look at future-proofing their sites by installing more chargers than needed ahead of time in order to be ready for more electric vehicles in the coming years, Skeans said.
“It’s coming, but these types of initiatives and incentives won’t be here forever,” she said. “We want to make sure you don’t miss out on an opportunity.”
Skeans said there are a number of companion incentives and stackable credits from other state and federal sources that can be used alongside National Grid.
Meanwhile, the program also has funding for transit and fleet groups with medium or heavy-duty needs such as trucks and school buses. All 44,000 school buses in New York are expected to be electric by 2035, Vishwanath said.
National Grid offers free fleet assessments for businesses or organizations with five or more vehicles, which includes site feasibility for charging options and rate analysis for estimated billing impacts, Vishwanath said.
A pilot program for medium and heavy-duty vehicle charging infrastructure will focus on disadvantaged communities — which applies to much of Cattaraugus and Allegany counties — and covers up to 90% of utility-side make-ready infrastructure costs, Vishwanath explained.
According to plugshare.com, a website that shows where electric chargers are available and suggested by Skeans and Vishwanath, there are seven charger locations in the greater Olean area — four hotels, two auto dealerships and one retail. The next closest chargers are in Salamanca and Wellsville.
For more information, contact Skeans at whitney.skeans@nationalgrid.com, Vishwanath at leslie.vishwanath@nationalgrid.com or email evnationalgriduny@nationalgrid.com.