$143M for electric vehicle charger infrastructure available through National Grid

More electric vehicle charging stations, like these at the Olean Center Mall, could soon be coming to the Southern Tier through a program with National Grid to install the infrastructure needed to support more stations.

 Kellen M. Quigley/Olean Times Herald

OLEAN — Installing electric vehicle chargers in New York state could be a lot more cost-effective in the coming years thanks to a program from National Grid Co.

National Grid and the Greater Olean Area Chamber of Commerce hosted a virtual presentation on electric vehicles at the workplace Thursday to discuss the options available for businesses and organizations considering electric vehicle conversion or charging for workplace lots and fleets.

(Contact editor/reporter Kellen Quigley at kquigley@oleantimesherald.com.)

Tags

Trending Food Videos

Local & Social