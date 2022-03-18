OLEAN — Fourteen new COVID-19 cases were reported by the Cattaraugus County Health Department on Thursday.
That pushed the total number of county residents who have tested positive for the coronavirus in the past two years over the 18,000 mark — to 18,013.
Thursday’s COVID-19 report showed 8,301 of the cases were from the southeast, where 46% of all cases have been reported. It includes 131 new cases this month and 26 new cases this week.
Four of the new cases on Thursday were individuals who had been vaccinated and 10 people were unvaccinated.
There are now 3,580 cases in the southwest including 66 this month and 18 this week. In the northeast, there are now 2,588 cases including 46 this month and 10 new cases this week. The northwest has 2,574 cases including 57 this month and 13 this week.
As the number of cases continues a downward trend that is now three weeks old, the health department said there were 77 active cases of COVID-19.
Vaccination data from the health department show 43,370 residents or 56.4% of the entire population with at least one vaccine dose.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s COVID Data Tracker for Cattaraugus County shows the county’s positivity was 4.79% on Tuesday, the latest day for which data is available.
Also, only five hospitalizations were reported for the previous seven days, a 33.3% drop from the prior seven days. The 66 cases over the seven days represented a 7% decline in the past seven days.
To register for a free COVID-19 diagnostic test through the county health department, go online to:
https://data.enchantedmountains.net/form/cattaraugus-county-covid-19-diagnostic-testing-registration-10
Appointments for vaccinations can be made through the Cattaraugus County website by visiting: https://www.cattco.org/covid-vacc-info or call the COVID-19 Vaccine Hotline at (716) 701-3777 if you need assistance.
To receive free test kits from the federal government go online to: https://www.covidtests.gov/ Orders will usually ship in 7-12 days.