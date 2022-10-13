LITTLE VALLEY — With the holidays just around the corner, shoppers will have the opportunity to get a jumpstart on their gift purchases while supporting local artisans and manufacturers from all over Cattaraugus County at the 10th annual W.I.L.M.A. Expo this weekend.
Also known as Woolly Bear Weekend, the free, two-day event will be held rain or shine Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. in both the corporate and domestic buildings on the county fairgrounds off Route 353.
Organized by the Cattaraugus County Department of Economic Development, Planning and Tourism, W.I.L.M.A. (We Invite Local Manufacturing & Artisans) gives county residents the opportunity to show their support and to invest in their own community’s businesses by shopping local.
Deborah Miller, spokesperson from the county’s Department of Economic Development, Planning and Tourism, said over 40 vendors are registered with more applications expected.
There will be a Chinese auction on both days where people can win an assortment of vendor prizes. Free refreshments will be available including cider and doughnuts or coffee.
Shoppers should come early because the first 50 adults to arrive on Saturday will receive $5 in W.I.L.M.A. Bucks to spend at the vendors’ tables, and the first 25 adults on Sunday will as well. Miller said three W.I.L.M.A. Bucks drawings will be held on Saturday at 4 p.m. — one for $75, another for $50 and the final drawing for $25.
On Saturday at 1 p.m., county legislators Norman Marsh and Howard VanRensselaer Sr. will read the bands on their own woolly bear caterpillars to make a winter weather prediction. According to the Old Farmer’s Almanac, the woolly bear caterpillar, with its distinct segments of black and reddish-brown, has the reputation of being able to forecast the coming winter weather. Folklore says the wider the middle brown section is, the milder the coming winter will be. On the flip-side, a narrow brown band is said to predict a harsh winter.
If an artisan or manufacturer can’t participate in the W.I.L.M.A. event but would like to be listed on the Cattaraugus County business website, ccbizhelp.com, they should contact Christine Urf at (716) 938-2311 or cmurf@cattco.org.
Local manufacturers and artisans scheduled to attend include:
• Aunt Deb Stein’s Hot Mustard, Deb Stein: hot mustard.
• Badger & Butterfly Earth Creations, Bonnie Bennett: face painting, gems, fossils.
• Baskets Plus, Jill Phillips: handmade wooden baskets, face painting.
• Bell, Book and Vinyl, Kaylee Fischer: bookmarks, tote bags, etc.
• Bomb Party, Terri Wedge: Bomb Party-Surprise Reveal Jewelry.
• Char’s Creations, Char Rohwer: primitive sewing, dips and mixes.
• Creative Escapes by Jamie, Jamie Baldwin: wooden signs.
• Clares Country Creations, Erica Baker: candles, knitted items, tie blankets.
• Dee’s Creations, Dee Tavano: wreaths for all seasons.
• Eden Valley Creamery: organic artisan cheese.
• Empty Nest Creations, Sandy Peterson: rice bags, burp cloths, tag blankets, etc.
• Fat Root LLC, Jeff Vandecar: horseradish, garlic, honey, maple syrup products.
• Friends of Memorial Library of Little Valley, Linda McCubbin/Julie Stacey: handmade jewelry, sun catchers, bookmarks, etc.
• Fzl Designs, Raymond Jablonski: wood art.
• Gail Wulf Crafts, Gail Wulf: crafts.
• Help Me Help Others, Priscilla Snider: fabric-crafted items.
• Helping Us Help Others, Diana Olson.
• Herbal Expressions: Crystal Abers.
• Hoofbeat Designs Leather Company, Valerie Beudoin: leather goods (wallets, tote bags, dog collars, etc.).
• Hot Off the Hooks Crochet, Erin Griffith: hats, scarves, etc.
• If Unique Is What You Seek, Toni Reid: no-sew fabric ornaments, pins, yo-yos, barrettes, etc.
• J&L Designs, Linda McCubbin/Julie Stacey: scrubbies, jewelry, hand crème, dish towels, etc.
• Jane’s Crafty Creations, Jane McMillen: wide variety of crafts.
• Jean’s Jams & Jellies, Jean Sheehy: jams, jellies, relishes, sauces, etc.
• Joyce Louser: towels, necklaces, baby blankets, etc.
• Mary Bishoff: dog coats, etc.
• Milk House Country Crafts, Noelle Lindner: floral wreaths, candles, chalkboards, etc.
• Papa’s Products, Page Martin: scroll art, pens, bowls, toys.
• Peggy Reitz: stained glass.
• Photo Art by Sophia, Sophia Wingard: photo art, soaps, jewelry, etc.
• Rose Garden, Rose Nuszkowski: stained glass ornaments.
• Rustic Originals, Jodi Scanlan: primitive and country décor.
• Slates by Joni, Joni Oliver: hand-painted slate.
• The She Garage, Maryann Peterson: shirts and tumblers.
• Tough Cookies, Ken Miller: assorted cookies and barn wood accessories.
For more information, visit online at ccbizhelp.com or call (716) 938-2318.