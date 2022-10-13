LITTLE VALLEY — With the holidays just around the corner, shoppers will have the opportunity to get a jumpstart on their gift purchases while supporting local artisans and manufacturers from all over Cattaraugus County at the 10th annual W.I.L.M.A. Expo this weekend.

Also known as Woolly Bear Weekend, the free, two-day event will be held rain or shine Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. in both the corporate and domestic buildings on the county fairgrounds off Route 353.

