Cattaraugus County reported one new COVID-19 case over the weekend, while Allegany County reported two new cases.
The Cattaraugus County Health Department reported on Sunday its 201th confirmed case, increasing its active positive caseload to 11. A total of 196 residents have recovered from COVID-19 — there have been five confirmed deaths.
The latest case is a female resident of the southeast corner of the county, who denies any significant travel history but reports being in direct contact with a positive COVID-19 person. She developed congestion and headaches.
The woman was tested for COVID-19 on Wednesday and her test results Saturday indicated that she was positive for the virus.
The department has begun contact tracing for those individuals that she has been in contact with and the places that she has visited.
In Allegany County, the two new confirmed cases were reported on Sunday, pushing the county’s total since the pandemic began to 102. The county reports four active cases with 170 residents in quarantine or isolation.
In Western New York, the region was again the highest in the state, at 1.6%, for positive-test rate on Saturday. The higher rate came a day after the WNY region recorded a testing rate below 1% (it was 0.9% on Friday).
Statewide, Saturday’s positive-test rate was 0.86%, with 100,355 test results reported (862 were positive). There were two COVID-19 deaths, pushing the state’s total to 25,427.
“Our numbers continue to look good, and our infection rate is again below 1%, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said in a press release. “But this pandemic is far from over, and with flu season approaching it’s especially critical we remain vigilant: wash your hands, wear a mask (and) socially distance.”