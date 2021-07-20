...A LINE OF STRONG THUNDERSTORMS WILL AFFECT SOUTHERN WAYNE...
WYOMING...NORTHERN CATTARAUGUS...ERIE...LIVINGSTON...CAYUGA...
NORTHEASTERN CHAUTAUQUA...NORTHWESTERN ALLEGANY...GENESEE...SOUTHERN
MONROE AND ONTARIO COUNTIES...
At 723 PM EDT, radar indicated a line of strong thunderstorms from
near Romulus to near Wales Center. Movement was southeast at 20 mph.
Winds in excess of 30 mph are possible with these storms.
Locations impacted include...
Buffalo, Cheektowaga, West Seneca, North Tonawanda, Clarence,
Lackawanna, Batavia, Kenmore, Depew, Amherst, Tonawanda, Geneva,
Canandaigua, Lancaster, Hamburg, Geneseo, East Aurora, Williamsville,
Dansville and Darien Lakes State Park.
This includes the following highways...
Interstate 390 between exits 4 and 12.
Interstate 90 between exits 58 and 42.
Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms, and may
cause localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded
roadways.
Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.
Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe
shelter inside a building or vehicle.
These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio
stations and available television stations for additional information
and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.
TIME...MOT...LOC 2323Z 329DEG 16KT 4279 7677 4273 7849