BRADFORD, Pa. — Pitt-Bradford Arts and the Marilyn Horne Museum and Exhibit Center have teamed up to bring a group of talented young musicians to the Bromeley Family Theater on Saturday.
The concert is set for 7 to 9 p.m. and falls during Alumni Weekend.
The members of Young Original describe themselves as “five ragamuffin artists” at the end of their ropes when they formed a band “one fateful night in a crowded Denny’s dining room.” Their music is a combination of timeless classics, Broadway standards, jazz, bluegrass, and pop favorites.
The five members of the band are Benjamin Morren, Lily Day Morren, Silas Johnson, Joe Xiques and Carver Bowers. The group’s first major endeavor was the creation of a Christmas show in Branson, Missouri, which sold out and brought Young Original critical acclaim. In early 2023, they began sharing their music on Instagram and quickly gained tens of thousands of followers around the world.
Each member of the group brings a special talent and perspective to band. Benjamin Morren has been playing the piano since the age of 8. He has produced records for Gospel artists and has written scores of original compositions. Morren is married to Lily Day Morren, a passionate singer who has performed around the United States. Silas Johnson, also a singer, is a classically trained cellist. He grew up performing with a family ensemble before joining Young Original. Carver Bowers is a self-described crooner who has performed around the country in addition to his online viral success as a pianist.
Joe Xiques is promoting Young Original in addition to being part of the band. He is a multi-instrumentalist, producer, and songwriter who has been arranging and performing music since his teens. He also toured across North America as a bluegrass guitarist in his early 20s.
“The museum has been bringing young talent to Bradford for over six years now. Young Original is a very different kind of performance from what we usually present,” said Marilyn Horne Museum director Matthew Hileman. “The first time I saw them on Instagram I knew that we had to invite them to perform here.”
Courtney Mealy, director of arts programming, is particularly interested in programs that will engage students and young audiences. “Most young people in America are introduced to the experience of live theater for the first time in high school, or when they arrive as first-year students at a university,” Mealy said. “Pitt-Bradford Arts is dedicated to presenting quality programs that will inspire our students and encourage a lifelong interest in the arts. Young Original is one of those experiences that students will remember long after they’ve graduated.”
Tickets are $10 general admission and free for Pitt-Bradford students. Tickets may also be purchased online at upb.pitt.edu/thearts or by calling the Bromeley Family Theater Box Office at (814) 362-5113.
Tickets may also be purchased in person at the box office located on campus in Blaisdell Hall Monday through Friday from 11:30 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. or one hour before curtain.