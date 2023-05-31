Comedy ‘My Three Angels’ performances begin Thursday at OCT

OLEAN — Christmas is making its way to the Olean Community Theatre about six months early this year, but in keeping with the summer weather, this Christmas story is set in French Guiana near equatorial South America.
Performances of “My Three Angels” begin Thursday and run through Sunday at the theater on South Barry Street.
A light-hearted comedy, director Jake Riggs first discovered the story from its 1955 film adaptation starring Humphrey Bogart, Peter Ustinov and Aldo Ray and directed by Michael Curtiz. Riggs said he loved the movie in his youth and, upon rewatching it after tracking down a DVD of it, learned it was based on a play.
“It’s been a real pleasure to bring in this classic hidden gem,” he said. “I’m happy we’re getting to do it because nobody seems to know about it.”
This comedy play by Samuel and Bella Spewack, itself based on the French play “La Cuisine Des Anges” by Albert Husson, tells the story of three exiled convicts employed as roofers by the Ducotel family whose roof is in desperate need of maintenance before visitors arrive.
On the way from France is an evil-minded cousin, to oust the father of the family from his business, and his cold-blooded nephew, who is jilting the father’s daughter for an heiress. Possessing every criminal art and penal grace, the three convicts decide that, as a Christmas gift to the family, they will set everyone’s problems to right.
“The fact that it’s at Christmas is almost incidental,” Riggs said. “They’re on a tropical island and there’s many mentions of it’s 105 in the shade on Christmas Eve. But it’s all so sweet, so we’ve been trying to focus on that.”
The cast of about 10 has been rehearsing since the end of April with many experienced performers that Riggs has worked with before.
“You cast who comes out. I don’t ever pre-cast anything so auditions are really important for me,” he said. “It’s always fun to see who comes and what you can do with who you have, and all these guys are doing great work.”
Starring Andee Cole-Higley, James Spitalere and Trisan Defiore as the three convicts, the cast also includes Shelley Greene, Alan Bernstein, Taylor Shearer, Tim Hollamby, Jamie Crawford, Darrell Klute and Nick Young.
Although the design of the set is fairly standard, this will be the first production on the theater’s newly constructed stage. Riggs said the old stage had a lot of springiness to it, so he and a few others came in during one rehearsal a few weeks ago and tore it out, replacing it with a new, sturdy one.
“It’s been a long month, but we’re here and these guys are ready,” he said. “It’s going to be a great show and I’m very excited.”
Ultimately, the show is an easy-going comedy, Riggs said. “We all need a laugh and to just relax and enjoy something kind of silly,” he continued. “I hope people come and laugh really loud and have fun.”
Performances of “My Three Angels” are in the Olean Community Theatre, 127 S. Barry St. at 7:30 p.m. Thursday through Saturday as well as at 2 p.m. Sunday. Tickets are $15 at the door, but it is encouraged to pre-order tickets online as seating is limited.
For more information, visit oleancommunitytheatre.com.