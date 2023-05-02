WELLSVILLE — With sparkling costumes, crisp tap dancing and familiar songs, the Starlight Theatre Company will present a razzle dazzle production of “Give My Regards to Broadway” this Friday and Saturday at the Grace United Church Mission Center on Maple Avenue.
The troupe has pulled out all he stops, says Ryan Keib, one of the producers and stars of the production.
“We first became acquainted with this show in 2008 when we did a cutdown version of it," he said. "We’ve always wanted to do a full-scale production since then."
By full-scale, he means that the costume department has gone out of its way to create sparkling period costumes, and that Heidi Noel’s Dance Company has joined the production. Producers have acquired period pieces for the props and scenery from Auntie EMS Attic.
“More and more with each of our productions, the community is getting involved,” Keib said.
This musical comedy is based on a book by Shubert Fendrich with music by George M. Cohan. With a play within a play plot, it is the story of young theater director attempting to put on a play in a rundown theater on Broadway. It takes place prior to World War II.
The 23 cast members, prop people and set designers under the direction of Heidi (Mangels) Lawton, herself a member of the cast, has been working on the play since February.
Set Designer Jamie O’Kelly has scoured the area to find authentic pieces to highlight the 1940s scenery, Keib said.
The cast includes veterans of community theater as well as newcomers to the stage. They come from across the county and some, the Mockettes, a play on words from the legendary Radio Music Hall Rockettes, are members of the Heidi Noel Dance Company. The cast includes:
Sarah Butts (“Mockette” - Chorus Girl), Sierra Caruso (“Mockette” - Chorus Girl), Bridget Christman (“Flossie” - Chorus Girl), Elinor Cook (“Connie” - Chorus Girl), Stacey Cretekos (“Judy” - Stage Manager), Manda Cronk (“Mockette” - Chorus Girl);
Micah Gena (“Donald Harper” - Harvard Man), Molly Green (“Mona Monroe” - Broadway Star), Genevieve Green (“Mockette” - Chorus Girl), Chiara Iantorno (“Mary Collins” - Aspiring Actress), Ryan Keib (“Legs Ruby” - Gangster), Rom Kim (“Mugsy” - Gangster), Lilly Knouse (“Mockette” - Chorus Girl);
Ben Lawton (“Dick Foster” - Director), Heidi Lawton (“Trixie” - Chorus Girl), Jonathan Lunn (“Eddie Cowles” - Piano Player), Liam Mangels (“Newsie” - Paperboy), Owen Mangels (“Bubsy” - Gangster), Marah Mellinger (“Hilda” - Chorus Girl), Maddy Murphy (“Suzie” - Chorus Girl), Brittany Shutt (“Mockette” - Chorus Girl), Isabelle Tinder (“Millie” - visiting Southern niece), Bella Wenslow (“Betty” - Chorus Girl)
“Give My Regards to Broadway” will run at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday at the church Mission Center at 99 Maple Ave. From Main Street, turn east onto Fassett Lane to reach the theater located in the former Christian Temple Church.
Admission is $6 including dessert served during intermission. The doors open at 6:30 p.m., so get there early. Parking is along the street and there is a small parking area across from the theater.