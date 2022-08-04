LITTLE VALLEY — One of country music’s recent top hitmakers delivered on being one of the hottest tickets in town this summer when Walker Hayes performed to an enthusiastic crowd Wednesday night at the Cattaraugus County Fair.

Some die-hard country fans know Hayes from his 2017 album “Boom” and its hit single, “You Broke Up with Me,” but most folks in the crowd — and across the country — are fans of his viral 2021 No. 1 release, “Fancy Like.”

