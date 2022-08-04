LITTLE VALLEY — One of country music’s recent top hitmakers delivered on being one of the hottest tickets in town this summer when Walker Hayes performed to an enthusiastic crowd Wednesday night at the Cattaraugus County Fair.
Some die-hard country fans know Hayes from his 2017 album “Boom” and its hit single, “You Broke Up with Me,” but most folks in the crowd — and across the country — are fans of his viral 2021 No. 1 release, “Fancy Like.”
Either way, plenty in attendance knew enough of the 42-year-old Alabama native’s tracks to sing along in a show that stayed hot all night long.
“What’s up New York?” he asked after his opening numbers, earning a loud roar from the packed pit and grandstands of the Little Valley fairgrounds. “Is everybody having a good time?”
Singing with plenty of enthusiasm and playfulness, Hayes warmed up the evening’s setlist with crowd favorites “Drinking Songs,” “Country Stuff” and “Delorean.”
“This is the best job in the world,” he told the crowd. “Beats working at Costco.”
Throughout the night, Hayes crossed the stage dozens of times to sing right to as many fans as he could. “I’m going to make sure I point to everyone I can tonight,” he said with the gesture to one lucky attendee.
Charles Edgar Walker Hayes was born in Mobile in 1979 and went on to graduate from Birmingham–Southern College in 2002 with a bachelor’s degree in music. Hayes and his wife, Laney, moved to Nashville in 2005, hoping to get into the country music business. After a few false starts and career shifts, he broke out in 2010 with his first single, “Pants.”
Writing and performing steadily in the years that followed, including releasing a couple of EPs, Walker’s first mainstream success came with 2017’s “Boom” and its hit single, “You Broke Up with Me.”
“This is the song that really got me a job in the music business,” he joked before rolling into a performance of the track that made the Top 10 on the Country charts.
In 2021, Hayes released the EP “Country Stuff,” and one of its tracks, “Fancy Like,” became a viral hit through TikTok. It reached No. 3 on the Billboard Hot 100 and No. 1 on the Hot Country Songs chart.
Some of the EP’s tracks carried over to his third studio album, “Country Stuff the Album,” released in early 2022. The album has also produced the singles “U Gurl” and “AA.”
“I want to say thank you, thank you, thank you from the bottom of my heart,” Hayes told the packed fairgrounds. “We’re experiencing a season of growth right now, and man we love it. Our music is getting out there, getting spread far and wide.”
In addition to some favorite hits, including “Dollar Store” and “Beautiful,” a personal track for his wife, Hayes also performed a new song set to release Aug. 26, even though it’s not that new at all.
“I hate when I go to a concert and they say, ‘Hey we got some new music for ya’ll.’ I didn’t come to hear the new music, I came to hear the hits,” he said, earning a cheer from the crowd. “This is a song I wrote way back. It’s one of my kids’ favorite, and I think the reason they love it is because it’s got a dog bark in it.”
The song, “That Dog’ll Hunt,” comes from a popular saying where Hayes grew up. He said whether you took a bite of a tasty burger, saw a pretty girl walk by or caught a big fish, you’d exclaim, “That dog’ll hunt!”
“It’s in honor of an old dog of mine named Skeeter, he was a bloodhound,” he said. “He was a good dog and he’s in here.”
Opening for Hayes was Cooper Alan, a North Carolina native with hit singles “New Normal,” “Tough Ones,” “Colt 45 (Country Remix)” and “Can’t Dance.” He recently started his own record label, Cooped Up Records, and was recently named a “Next Big Thing” artist by Music Row Magazine.
Throughout the night, Hayes interacted with the crowd, shouting out to the folks up in the bleachers as well as down in the pit. He shared personal stories, played his heart out and wasn’t afraid to admit when he forgot a lyric, receiving laughs and cheers from the audience.”
“I love getting to see this part of the country,” Hayes said. “It’s so nice to be here. We had a good day today.”
