Usher in the holiday with A Boy Band Christmas

Boy band icons from 98 Degrees, O-Town, All-4-One and Ryan Cabrera have joined together for A Boy Band Christmas Holiday Tour. The group will perform at the Seneca Allegany Event Center at 8 p.m. Saturday.

 Provided

SALAMANCA — Celebrate the holiday season at the Seneca Allegany Event Center at 8 p.m. Saturday when beloved members of several iconic boy bands perform A Boy Band Christmas.

Get ready for a dose of holiday cheer from the biggest names in the boy bands of the ’90s. With over 80 million albums sold, a billion online streams and countless awards collectively, A Boy Band Christmas is an evening of pop music and good cheer.

