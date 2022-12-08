Usher in the holiday with A Boy Band Christmas

SALAMANCA — Celebrate the holiday season at the Seneca Allegany Event Center at 8 p.m. Saturday when beloved members of several iconic boy bands perform A Boy Band Christmas.
Get ready for a dose of holiday cheer from the biggest names in the boy bands of the ’90s. With over 80 million albums sold, a billion online streams and countless awards collectively, A Boy Band Christmas is an evening of pop music and good cheer.
Featuring Jeff Timmons, Drew Lachey and Justin Jeffre of 98 Degrees, together with Jamie Jones of All-4-One, Erik-Michael Estrada of O-Town and Ryan Cabrera, the group will treat their fans to a special evening of classic holiday songs, unforgettable classic hits and some special holiday surprises.
The worldwide, fan-favorite group 98 Degrees decided to take a break in 2001, but has since gotten back together and will be celebrating their 25th anniversary next year. The band has sold over 10 million records, and have eight Top 40 singles. Some of their hits include “Give Me Just One Night (Una Noche),” “Thank God I Found You,” “The Hardest Thing,” ‘Because of You,” “Invisible Man” and “True to Your Heart.”
“I’m thrilled and honored to be a part of such a collective group of legends on this holiday tour and I’m such a fan of all the talent involved,” said Timmons, founding member of 98 Degrees. “I can’t wait to collaborate with them to bring warmth and cheer to all our fans, and to sing along with them during all of these timeless hits.”
Jones (All-4-One) said he is looking forward to sharing the stage with his incredibly talented friends and performing some classic songs that bring back great memories.
All-4-One was awarded a Grammy in 1995 with their biggest hit, “I Swear,” and their hit, “So Much In Love,” earned them an American Music Award the same year. According to Jones, the band has achieved worldwide success and is still going strong. They will be celebrating their 30th Anniversary next year.
Platinum selling artist Cabrera is excited to be out there seeing his fans once again, and is looking forward to returning to the Western New York area. He has a Buffalo connection with Johnny Rzeznik of the Goo Goo Dolls who produced his first album.
Cabrera started out as a lead singer for the band Rubix Groove, based out of Dallas. With hits like “On the Way Down,” “I Will Remember You,” “True,” “House On Fire” and his current single “Worth It,” he is a success as a solo singer/songwriter and guitar player.
Day After Day Productions Founder and CEO Seth Shomes said this is the first annual tour for A Boy Band Christmas. He produced the 12-date tour that kicked off Dec. 2 in Louisiana and will run through Dec. 23 in Vancouver, B.C.
“With all of the challenges from the last few years, it felt like the perfect time to give fans a holiday present filled with memories, hit songs and boy band nostalgia,” he said. “Due to the overwhelming fan response, we are already working on the 2023 tour.”
For more information on A Boy Band Christmas, visit online at aboybandchristmas.com. Tickets are available through senecaalleganycasino.com and at ticketmaster.com.