With Halloween over tonight, you can begin thinking about your traditional Thanksgiving preparations. Like last year, I will be giving you a different healthy course each week.
Now, I won’t be including your main course. Many serve turkey, ham or chicken, so I’ll leave that up to you. I strongly suggest turkey or chicken, though, since ham has too many additives — but I realize that many of you only serve it once or twice a year so I am not about to tell you any different.
If you are cooking turkey, just make sure that you use a thermometer. If you get a whole bird, don’t stuff it but rather cut up an orange and onion and place them in the bird’s cavity.
You will need 13 minutes of cooking time for each pound of turkey if roasting it without stuffing. Preheat the oven at 450 degrees but drop it to 350 degrees once you place the bird in the oven. Rub the entire bird with extra virgin olive oil and season it well. Tent the bird with foil for the first part of the cooking and then remove it for the last hour to brown it.
The turkey is done when your thermometer reaches 165 degrees, but take it out of the oven at 155-160 and tent it again. It will continue to cook but let it rest at least 15 minutes before cutting into it. Don’t overcook it or you will dry it out.
The turkey alone gives you a host of nutrients and it is low in calories. This soup recipe I am giving you today will add an amazing amount of vitamins A and C and it, too, is very low in calories.
The good news is, this soup can be made ahead of time in a slow cooker and refrigerated until you are ready to serve it (within 4 days). If you don’t have a slow cooker, just prepare it on the stove in a large enough pan, but stir it often. If the soup gets too thick before you add the coconut milk, just add a little more broth to the mixture. You don’t want it too thick but you also don’t want it too thin.
I think you will enjoy this nourishing meal so I give you your Thanksgiving menu if you choose to use it this year:
• Butternut squash soup — first course
• Waldorf salad — served with the turkey
• Quinoa pear stuffing — served with the turkey
• Lemon cream and blueberries — dessert
Here is your nutrient-packed first course:
BUTTERNUT SQUASH SOUPIngredients
1 tbsp extra virgin olive oil
1 medium Butternut squash, peeled & chopped
1 large carrot, chopped
1 medium red onion, chopped
1 apple, most any kind but Granny Smith is good, cored and chopped
2 cups vegetable or low sodium chicken broth plus more if needed
3/4 cup coconut milk- not the sweetened product
3 cloves garlic, minced
1/4 tsp dried sage
1 tsp Kosher salt
1/2 tsp black pepper
1/8 tsp cayenne
1/4 tsp cinnamon
Pinch of nutmeg, optional
Directions
In a medium skillet, combine the oil, carrot, onion, and garlic. Saute about 10 minutes.
Combine all ingredients (minus the coconut milk) in a slow cooker — 4-6 quarts
Cook about 6-8 hours on low, or 3-4 hours on high. When finished cooking and squash is tender, add in the coconut milk.
Blend. Either use an immersion blender to puree the soup until smooth, or you can transfer the soup in two batches to a traditional blender and puree it that way.
Taste and season. Add extra salt, pepper and/or cayenne if needed, to taste. Enjoy!!
(Candy Work is a certified physician assistant and registered dietician. She has practiced at Olean Medical Group since 2015.)