(Editor’s Note: Alan Littell of Alfred, a frequent contributor to the Times Herald, for many years reported on travel for newspapers in the United States and in Europe. He wrote “BIG MARY’S HOUSE” for today, St. Patrick’s Day.)
By all accounts he was a big man. His name was Manus Ferry. He worked as a weaver. He was famous the length of Ireland for cloth of great beauty and strength.
He lived, unmarried, in a whitewashed cottage in the country’s remote northwest, in County Donegal; in a hamlet that maps once identified as Dun Luiche but today is called Dunlewey.
Manus’s home was his mother’s before him, Big Mary’s house. And in the Gaelic-speaking precincts — the Gaeltacht — where the cottage stands, Manus Ferry was known by his mother’s name, as Manus Maire Mhor, or Manus Big Mary.
Ireland was like that in the old weaver’s day. Now it has changed. Yet to travel in Donegal is to venture into a region where pockets of a Celtic tongue survive and where remnants of an ancient culture can still be found.
———
Manus Ferry’s Ireland is hardly the Emerald Isle of song and tourist brochure. Depopulated by famine and flight, it is, for the most part, a wilderness of peat bog, crag and somber moor.
It is also a revelation of landscape. Rain drenches the heath; the rain clears as suddenly as it begins; there is a glitter of sun on grass bent flat by the wind.
The light on the moor deepens to russet and shimmering jade shot through with gold. And along a coast of vivid green, headlands sculpted into fantastic shapes fall sheer to gleaming beaches and a cold blue northern sea.
Big Mary’s house is now the centerpiece of a folk museum run as a village cooperative by the people of Dunlewey. It lies in the west of Donegal, in an isolated setting on the shores of Lough Dunlewey.
The museum is called Ionad Cois Locha: Lakeside Center. Seamus Gallagher, the villager who managed it at the time of my visit, conducted me on a tour of the weaver’s cottage and a scattering of sheds displaying crude farm implements and other relics of an impoverished past.
As I passed through the rooms where Manus Ferry lived and worked, the man himself became a presence felt. Here I saw his loom and shuttles of hewn oak, his blackened hearth kettle, his cut-peat ready for the fire.
Here also were his oil lamp and washstand, his plain iron bedstead, his crucifix on one wall. His cotton shirts with yellowing collars hung from a wardrobe door.
Manus Ferry died in 1976. He was 84 years old. Gallagher, who knew him well, recalled a tall man in homespun; a man wary of children.
“I asked him once to learn me to weave,” Gallagher told me, using an idiom rooted in Gaelic speech. “He wouldn’t say yes, he wouldn’t say no. But he never did learn me.”
———
Distances in Donegal are deceptively short. West to east, a scant 60 miles separates the boulder-strewn Atlantic coast from the bleak peninsula of Inishowen. And it is about as far again from Inishowen south to the hard-packed sands of Donegal Bay.
But pushing inland from the sea are two vast mountain ranges, the Derryveagh and Bluestack. Roads winding round these natural barriers add interminable miles to any journey.
Manus Ferry sold his cloth at town and village fairs throughout Donegal. From his home on the western flank of the Derryveagh, the route he traveled is one that visitors can easily follow in two- or three-days’ driving.
It strikes north on narrow lanes, climbing high above the sea to a pastoral speckled with sheep and brightened by golden furze. At the Gaeltacht village of Gortahork it veers east through Falcarragh and Dunfanaghy to the sandy coves of Sheephaven Bay.
Beyond Creeslough the road dips south to the geographic center of the county, at Letterkenny. From this old cathedral town the road winds west over the moors to Glenties, the austere little village that the late Brian Friel, one of Ireland’s greatest playwrights, immortalized as “Ballybeg.” It touches also at Ardara, a straggle of white and pastel row houses on Loughros More Bay.
———
Much of the cloth sold in Donegal is woven on Ardara cottage handlooms. And it was here that I came across Willie McNelis, one of the village’s master craftsmen. He produced goods for commercial buyers as well as for his own shop — W. McNelis & Sons — on Front Street, off Main. His shelves, I recall, bore bolts of homespun, in blues, browns and grays, all with the distinctive white flecking of the best of Donegal tweed.
A weaver from the age of 14, McNelis, in his 80s when I met him, was a friendly man with white hair, bright blue eyes, a ruddy face. And like Seamus Gallagher of Dunlewey he also was a keeper of Ireland’s collective folk memory. He, too, remembered Manus Ferry:
“A big man, he was. All the Ferrys were big. His mother was Big Mary, and Manus could not be small, could he now?”
———
I drive through the starry night west from Dunfanaghy. There is a sheen on the sea and the hills are black against the luminous sky.
On the outskirts of Gortahork I stop at a pub. The place is called Teach Ruori, Rory’s House. It is a fine old country pub, low beamed, antler adorned. The air is dense with smoke and noise.
As always on this particular night of the week a space has been cleared at one end of the bar. Five musicians sit in a semicircle. Their instruments are a flute-like tin whistle, a violin, a mandolin, an accordion, and a goatskin-covered open drum, called a bodhran.
With furious intensity the musicians play hornpipes, jigs and reels. Patrons drink one another’s health, raising glasses of lager and stout. As the music rattles and skirls, the drinkers yelp and stamp their feet.
The bodhran player is a girl with a sallow face, dark hair. At the end of a set, she lowers her head to the drum’s wooden frame. One hand damps the back of the instrument; with the other she strikes a slow, muffled beat.
“This is a song about the return of Paddy,” the bodhran player says. “About Paddy’s return from wandering in America.”
The drinkers fall silent. The familiar lament, in a minor key, touches the strain of melancholy that lies close to the surface of Irish life. In a clear, sweet, high voice, the bodhran player sings:
“Welcome poor Paddy home…”