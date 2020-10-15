The SPCA in Cattaraugus County is looking for a shelter manager — someone who is a dynamic and organized leader who holds a passion for both animals and people.
The ideal candidate would be highly motivated, with proven leadership, organizational and management skills.
The SPCA board indicates that a bachelor’s degree and experience with animal shelter operations would be desirable.
A volunteer treasurer is also needed for 5-10 hours a week The work involves reconciling bank accounts, working with QuickBooks, running statements for monthly board meetings, paying bills, working with the budget, workers’ compensation and disability reporting. This work would start as soon as possible to allow the volunteer to work with the current treasurer, who is retiring at the end of this year.
For more details on both positions, email the SPCA board president at stusmith2@gmail.com.
ZEPPO NEEDS HELP: Sweet Zeppo the cat needs to have surgery. The medications are no longer working on her ear polyps and inner ear canal surgery is required for this delicate operation by a Cornell University veterinary surgeon.
Funds must be raised for this $3,000 to $4,000 surgery, and a generous donor has agreed to match the first $1,000 raised for Zeppo.
Send checks to the SPCA or drop one off at the shelter marked for “ZEPPO,” or give online with PayPal or a credit card via www.spcacattco.org and click on the “donate now” button and make a note for Zeppo.
Zeppo is 8 years old. She can be adopted or fostered and is a friendly cat. There should no longer be an issue with polyps once she has the surgery.
She’s spayed, vaccinated and tested negative for FIV/Felv.
SPCA “PAWTIQUE” STORE: The volunteer team is working hard again this year to set up its boutique at the Olean Center Mall to benefit the animals and their medical care, and to provide affordable and lovely gifts for the holidays.
Known for offering great items, this year expect to see a vintage, upholstered wooden piano bench in excellent condition; a small vintage oak rocking chair; an “almost-perfect” wooden coffee table with a cobalt blue glass top; beautiful linens; lovely decorator pillows; glassware; handmade dog and cat beds that animals leap right into; and baby afghans, to name just a few of the gifts available.
There will be a basket raffle, a lottery board raffle with $100 in “scratch-offs” and a Cutco galley knife set. The store will open Saturday, Nov. 14, at 10 a.m. and will be open every Thursday, Friday and Saturday until Christmas Eve from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Mark your calendars.
ANNUAL NEWSLETTER: Filled with information about dog and cat care, about new homes and happy endings, about kittens, kittens, kittens now available and other SPCA news, the annual newsletter is coming up in a few weeks. If you are not on the mailing list, please send your mailing address and email to stusmith2@gmail.com.
ALMOST LOST DOG IN NYC: A distraught dog walker was seen with an empty leash searching the streets for her missing charge. Five minutes later a little tan poodle was seen running at breakneck speed up the sidewalk near Riverside Park. By the time the sitter was located, still with an empty leash, the dog was thought to be miles away.
Within minutes word was received that the darling dog had run home to his apartment building, safely crossing two major streets to get there.
THANKS TO THE COVID-19 RESPONSE FUND: A coalition of organizations led by the Cattaraugus Region Community Foundation, United Way and the Renodin Foundation stepped up to help organizations in need as the pandemic took hold. The SPCA was fortunate to receive a grant of $1,000 to help with emergency expenses.
Thanks also to the Canticle Farm Market for providing a whole display table for the SPCA, and to John Balacki for sharing his art display table with some handmade SPCA animal masks and other handmade items.
THOMAS FOUND HIS HOME: Thomas, the featured cat in the last article, found lost and alone in the hills above Franklinville has found a loving home. A wonderful woman was taken by his photograph and story and was determined to adopt him.
This story had a happy ending for all involved in finding him and fostering him until he could go to a home of his own.
PET BED TIPS: Volunteer Mimi Smith makes the most comfortable cat and dog beds ever slept on, and they will be available at the SPCA Pawtique. Hard to beat these soft as a cloud and affordable pet beds. For luxury items, NY Times writer Jackie Reeve recommends the Majestic Pet Products Suede Bagel Dog Bed, and the Best Friends by Sheri Ortho Comfort Deep Dish Cuddler.
DOGS & PSYCHOLOGICAL GROWTH: A study in Pediatric Research found that “living in a home with a dog may be linked to healthier psychological development in young children. Compared with children without dogs, those who had them were about 30% less likely to have conduct problems, 40% less likely to have difficulty relating to peers, and 34% more likely to show for-social behavior. There was no association of dog ownership with emotional difficulties or hyperactivity.”
DOGS SNIFFING OUT THE CORONAVIRUS: At the Helsinki airport travelers were offered a coronavirus test “that takes seconds with no uncomfortable nasal swab needed. And the test is done by a dog.”
This is part of a pilot program that hopes to detect infections just using wipes that arriving passengers have passed over their necks, and provided to the researchers. Put in cans with other odors, it takes the dogs about 10 seconds to identify those infected with the virus, even before there are any symptoms.
Dogs seem to not easily be infected with the coronavirus but cats seem more susceptible. To do this on a widespread basis wouldn’t be easy. At least 700 to 1,000 dogs would be needed in Finland to cover all the bases in the country, and enough people to train them.
NO MORE PUPPY MILLS: It’s good news that New York state has passed a bill to stop “puppy mills” by prohibiting sales of puppies, kittens and other pets in pet stores.
Animal activists have long charged that the conditions the puppies and kittens and their mothers are raised in are abusive, and the resulting animals often are unhealthy.
The SPCA in Cattaraugus County is at 2944 Route 16, Olean, N.Y., 14760, 372-8492. Open Tuesday to Saturday noon to 5 p.m. and Sunday 1 to 4 p.m. Closed Mondays.