We should strive to eat fish twice a week. Besides it being a healthy alternative to meat, it is delicious — and very nutritious. I give you today a recipe for snapper, a fish that we don’t see enough of.
You can usually find snapper in the frozen fish section of most of our markets, but every once in a while, if you catch it on the right day, you might be able to get fresh snapper. It is such a good fish, low in saturated fat but a good source of vitamin B6, phosphorus and potassium, and a very good source of protein and vitamin B12.
In fact, a 4-ounce serving of snapper would give you about 45% of your daily B12 needs.
You can pair almost anything with snapper, like sliced carrots or green beans. Most any vegetable would work with it. It’s a fish that we rarely have a recipe for but it is delicious, so I hope that you try it.
Add berries or a pear for dessert and you have a very nice meal.
SNAPPER PICCATA (serves 4)
Ingredients
4 (5-ounce) fresh or frozen snapper fillets with skin, each cut diagonally into thirds
1 tablespoon extra virgin olive oil
1/2 cup dry white wine or reduced-sodium chicken broth
1/2 cup reduced-sodium chicken broth
1 tablespoon butter
4 green onions (white parts only), thinly sliced diagonally
2 tablespoons snipped fresh chives
2 tablespoons lemon juice
2 tablespoons capers, drained
1 dash freshly ground black pepper
1 Lemon, cut in wedges
Directions
Step 1. Thaw fish, if frozen. Measure thickness of fish. Rinse fish under cold running water; pat dry with paper towels. Set aside.
Step 2. In a large nonstick skillet, heat oil over medium-high heat. Place fish pieces in skillet, skin sides down. Cook for 4 to 6 minutes per 1/2-inch thickness of fish or until skin is crisp and fish flakes easily when tested with a fork, turning once. Transfer fillets to a serving platter, skin sides up.
Step 3. Return skillet to heat. Add white wine (or broth) to skillet; cook for 2 to 2 1/2 minutes or until wine is almost evaporated, scraping up any browned bits on the bottom of the skillet. Add broth. Bring just to boiling; reduce heat. Simmer, uncovered, about 4 minutes or until liquid is reduced by about half. Add butter, stirring until it melts; stir in green onions and chives.
Step 4. Remove skillet from heat; add the lemon juice, capers, and pepper. Pour sauce over fish to serve. If desired, serve with lemon wedges.
Nutrition Facts
Serving Size: 3 Pieces Fish And 2 Tablespoons Sauce
Per Serving: 228 calories; protein 29.8g; carbohydrates 2.4g; dietary fiber 0.4g; fat 8.1g; saturated fat 2.7g; cholesterol 59.3mg; vitamin a iu 363.9IU; vitamin c 7.9mg; folate 15.8mcg; calcium 58.1mg; iron 0.6mg; magnesium 52.4mg; potassium 649.6mg; sodium 312.8mg.
Exchanges: 4 Lean Protein, 1 Fat
(Candy Work is a certified physician assistant and a registered dietician. She has practiced at Olean Medical Group since 2015.)