I think that one of the best new foods on the market is frozen riced cauliflower. I end up using it at least twice a week, particularly in stir-fry meals. It is so easy and so convenient.
I will say, though, that it isn’t that hard to create your own riced product just by dropping florets in the processor so if you like that extra step, by all means, do that.
This recipe today is a quick one. I think the most you have to do is cut up the red bell pepper. Other than that, have all of your ingredients and utensils ready and you can finish this meal off in about 15 minutes.
Sesame oil is part of this meal and I urge you to have a small bottle on hand. However, always keep it in the refrigerator because it can go bad quickly if not kept cold.
While this recipe calls for shrimp, you could easily substitute another protein, such as beef, chicken, pork or another seafood. I think I would go with chicken strips myself. You would still be getting the same nutrition, particularly with the broccoli and cauliflower.
I hope you enjoy!
SHRIMP & RICED CAULIFLOWER
Ingredients
1/4 cup sesame oil, divided
2 large eggs, lightly beaten
3 cups frozen riced cauliflower, thawed
1 pound large shrimp (31-35 count), peeled and deveined
3 cups broccoli florets
1 medium red bell pepper, thinly sliced (about 1 cup)
3 cloves garlic, sliced
3 tablespoons reduced-sodium soy sauce or tamari
2 tablespoons water
1 tablespoon rice vinegar
1/2 teaspoon ground pepper
Directions
Heat 2 teaspoons oil in a large flat-bottomed carbon-steel wok or large, heavy skillet over high heat. Add eggs and cook, without stirring, until fully cooked on one side, about 30 seconds. Flip and cook until just cooked through, about 15 seconds. Transfer to a cutting board and cut into 1/2-inch pieces.
Add 2 teaspoons oil to the pan; heat over high heat. Add cauliflower in an even layer; cook, undisturbed, until lightly browned, 3 to 4 minutes. Transfer to a plate.
Add 2 teaspoons oil to the pan; heat over high heat. Add shrimp; cook, stirring often, until just opaque, about 3 minutes. Transfer to the plate with the cauliflower.
Add the remaining 2 tablespoons oil to the pan; heat over high heat. Add broccoli, bell pepper and garlic; cook, stirring occasionally, until lightly charred, 4 to 5 minutes. Stir in soy sauce (or tamari), water, vinegar and pepper. Bring to a boil; boil for 30 seconds. Remove from the heat. Stir in the reserved eggs, cauliflower and shrimp.
Nutrition Facts
Serving Size: 1 1/2 Cups
Per Serving: 309 calories; protein 30.1g; carbohydrates 9.6g; dietary fiber 3.5g; sugars 3.6g; fat 16.9g; saturated fat 2.9g; cholesterol 275.6mg; vitamin a iu 2665.8IU; vitamin c 119.8mg; folate 63.4mcg; calcium 136.8mg; iron 2.2mg; magnesium 64.8mg; potassium 604.2mg; sodium 605.4mg; thiamin 0.1mg.
Exchanges: 3 Lean Protein, 2 1/2 Fat, 1 1/2 Vegetable, 1/2 Medium-Fat Protein
(Candy Work is a certified physician assistant and a registered dietician. She has practiced at Olean Medical Group since 2015.)