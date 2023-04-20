Safe but fun ‘Super Mario’ movie is a super success

No one — and I mean no one — thought a big-screen movie adaptation of Nintendo’s Super Mario video games would ever happen again. The first attempt, released 30 years ago this May, was a disaster in so many ways, a critical and commercial bomb that led Nintendo to vow to not make the same mistake again.
But as video game adaptations have surely but steadily been improving their quality in recent years, reaching its peak this winter with “The Last of Us” on HBO, Nintendo executives decided to take a chance.
First with company-adjacent movies based on Pokemon and Sonic the Hedgehog that were commercial successes and critically accepted and occasionally praised, the time seemed right to bring the Italian-American brothers who are plumbers with matching red and green outfits out of retirement.
“The Super Mario Bros. Movie” isn’t everything its biggest and most critical fans wanted, but it does enough to keep the majority of kids and the adults who take them to the theater entertained for 90 minutes. Although neither its story nor character are standouts with a couple exceptions, that safe bet to ensure a general crowdpleaser is what will mostly likely lead to a successful future franchise with more character explorations and emotional payoffs.
As it is, grossing nearly $700 million worldwide in just two weeks, setting box office records for the biggest worldwide opening weekend for an animated film and the highest-grossing video game film of all time, is pretty great news for all involved.
When brothers Mario (voiced by Chris Pratt) and Luigi (Charlie Day) are on an emergency plumbing job in Brooklyn, they are sucked into a warp pipe and transported to a fantasy world. Separated on their warp pipe journey, Mario lands in the Mushroom Kingdom, ruled by Princess Peach (Anya Taylor-Joy), while Luigi lands in the Dark Lands, ruled by the evil King of the Koopas, Bowser (Jack Black).
In order to save Luigi and the Mushroom Kingdom, Mario and Peach team up with Toad (Keegan Michael-Key) and venture to the Kong Kingdom to secure the help of Donkey Kong (Seth Rogan) and the Kong Army. But Bowser and his Koopa minions aren’t going away without a fight.
The thing about the Super Mario games is no one plays them for the story. The games are there for fun, creative puzzle solving and platforming in colorful, appealing worlds, and that’s one thing this movie understands so well. Despite a noticeable lack of any compelling narrative or character, the animation work by Illumination perfectly captures the games’ settings and characters.
And what a cast of characters this is. Bringing some of Nintendo’s most popular and prominent figures to the big screen is no small feat, and the cast behind the voices do a good job, for the most part. The lack of real depth holds some performances back, but Day’s Luigi and Black’s Bowser truly shine, putting in the work to make their roles as cartoony and silly as their video game counterparts, but no one in the cast ruins their scenes.
At a breezy 90 minutes, the lack of story makes the movie a whirlwind of moments and individually exciting scenes, but the individual parts don’t add up to a compelling whole. A Mad Max-style Mario Kart scene may keep the kids’ attention locked on the screen, but jumping from scene to scene with hardly any throughline won’t help it stick with them in the following weeks or months.
Thankfully, the saving grace that makes this adventure worthwhile is the gorgeous music score by Brian Tyler, adapting the famous themes by Koji Kondo from the original games. Hearing those simple 8-bit themes with a full symphony orchestra in surround sound is the best decision the production made for enveloping audiences in this story.
With its record-breaking box office haul, the generally mixed reviews from critics won’t stop Illumination and Universal from surely making a slew of sequels in the coming years. And with the hardest hurdle over, more character- and story-focused films could be right around the corner — a “Luigi’s Mansion” adaptation with Day as the star would be my pick.
