With you and your children being home consistently, you have got to be tired of the short order cook syndrome. I know that a couple of my friends feel that way. They seem to be spending too many hours in the kitchen feeding their children’s bottomless pits.
Children are much more active in the summer and the heat brings them indoors constantly for fluids and foods. I find they can scarf down much more food because of all that activity, and parents are running out of ideas to keep feeding them. Peanut butter and jelly sandwiches are still a favorite but they have been home since March and they need more options.
I think they will like these “sandwiches” and, honestly, they can make them by themselves if you have the ingredients at the ready.
The following are simple but tasty and healthy lunch treats that I think you and your children will find very satisfying.
LETTUCE WRAPS WITH TUNA SALAD OR CHICKEN SALAD (serves 2)
Ingredients
2 Large lettuce flat leaves
1 recipe of tuna salad or chicken salad
Directions
Tuna salad made with canned tuna in water — drain tuna, leaving a little liquid, and place in a bowl. Add 2 tsp mayo, 1/2 cup chopped cucumber and 1 tsp chopped onion or shallot. Mix and season as you like.
Or
Chicken Salad made with 1 cup chopped cooked chicken, 2 tbsp mayonnaise, 1 stalk chopped celery, and 1 tbsp chopped onion or shallot. Season as you like.
Depending on how large the lettuce leaf is, place a large scoop of either salad on it, and wrap like you would a tortilla.
For a BLT Wrap, use the large leaf lettuce with a hint of low fat mayonnaise. Add some thin sliced tomatoes, two slices of cooked, uncured bacon strips and you have another lunch to go.
(Candy Work is a certified physician assistant and a registered dietician. She has practiced at Olean Medical Group since 2015.)