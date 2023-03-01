WELLSVILLE — The Mystic Twangers Band is set to perform at the Nancy Howe Auditorium of the David A. Howe Library at 7 p.m. March 23.
The concert is free and open to the public.
Led by singer-songwriter A.G Twanger, the five-piece band will bring to life the original music from their last three albums as well as new song from their latest upcoming release called “Walking in a Dream." The new album will be released this spring and will feature 12 new songs, all with a positive upbeat message.
Songwriting comes naturally for Twanger, who has more than 100 songs in his catalog. The band is comprised of Trevor Bennett on drums, Mark McCarty on lap and pedal steel, Mark Mather on bass, Lucius Snowden on keyboards and Twanger on guitar.
Their unique sound combines elements of rock, country, blues, and American music. Their music is available to stream on Spotify, Apple music and other streaming services as well as their website, www.MysticTwangers.com.
