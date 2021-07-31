I am saying farewell with this last recipe because my bags are packed and I am moving to Florida. My time at Olean Medical Group has been wonderful but I am looking for a new adventure.
You all have been great and I have had a great deal of fun presenting these diabetic-appropriate recipes for you each week. It’s so hard to say goodbye but I am looking forward to a new chapter in my life.
Now, having said that, I am giving you one last recipe today. This is similar to one in the past but this one has a little twist: barbecue. It is summer after all and don’t we all spend a lot of time at the grill? No need to make your own sauce. Feel free to purchase it but look for one with the least amount of sugar in it.
Lean chicken is a great protein and if you serve one or two tenders, add three quarters of a cup of steamed carrots and a pear for dessert for a complete meal.
As I have stated previously, these recipes are very good for diabetics but they are also very good for all of us. They are typically low in fat, low in calories and filled with nutrition. I hope that you have been able to adapt these recipes into your weekly food plan.
Moderation is the key to any good diet and remember, stay hydrated, especially in this heat. Drink a glass of water before each meal and that will help with your digestion.
It has been a pleasure bringing you these weekly articles. My best to you all.
BARBECUE CHICKEN TENDERS (makes 12)
Ingredients
1/2 cup prepared barbecue sauce (less sugar the better)
1 tablespoon Dijon mustard
1 tablespoons honey
12 ounces chicken tenders (see Note)
1/4 cup all-purpose flour
1/4 teaspoon salt
1/4 teaspoon freshly ground pepper
1 large egg
1 cup coarse dry breadcrumbs, preferably whole-wheat (see Note)
Olive oil or canola oil cooking spray
Directions
Combine barbecue sauce, mustard and honey in a large bowl. Set aside 1/2 cup of the sauce in a small bowl. Cut any large chicken tenders in half lengthwise, then add all the tenders to the large bowl with the remaining sauce; stir to coat. Marinate in the refrigerator for 30 minutes to 1 hour.
Preheat oven to 450 degrees F. Coat a large rimmed baking sheet with cooking spray.
Combine flour, salt and pepper in a shallow dish. Lightly beat eggs in another shallow dish. Place breadcrumbs in a third shallow dish. Coat each tender in flour, shaking off any excess. Dip in egg and let any excess drip off. Then roll in the breadcrumbs, shaking off any excess. Place the tenders on the prepared baking sheet. Generously coat both sides of each tender with cooking spray.
Bake for 10 minutes. Turn each tender over and continue baking until the outside is crisp and the tenders are cooked through, about 10 minutes more. Serve with the reserved sauce for dipping.
Tips
To make your own breadcrumbs, trim crusts from firm sandwich bread. Tear the bread into pieces and process in a food processor until coarse crumbs form. (To make fine dry breadcrumbs, process until very fine.) Spread on a baking sheet and bake at 250°F until dry, about 10 to 15 minutes. One slice of bread makes about 1/3 cup dry breadcrumbs.
Nutrition Facts
Serving Size: 1 Tender
Per Serving: 69 calories; protein 8.1g; carbohydrates 7.8g; dietary fiber 0.6g; sugars 2.4g; fat 0.7g; saturated fat 0.1g; cholesterol 24.2mg; vitamin a iu 15.3IU; folate 8.9mcg; calcium 2.3mg; iron 0.6mg; magnesium 1mg; potassium 7.9mg; sodium 145.7mg; added sugar 2g.
Exchanges: 1/2 Starch, 1 Lean Meat
(Candy Work is a certified physician assistant and a registered dietician. She has practiced at Olean Medical Group since 2015.)