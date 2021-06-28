I promised more desserts this week and I have two that I think you would like.
For diabetics, there isn’t any reason to not have a sweet now and then, particularly if you plan your daily menu properly. For anyone not having to follow a meal plan, these desserts are great for you, too. They are low in calories and very low in sugar and you’re consuming fresh fruit. I hope you enjoy!
Coming in at only 53 calories, these pops are a real treat.
BERRY ICE POPS
Ingredients
1 lemon
1½ cups fresh strawberries, quartered
1½ cups fresh blueberries
1/4 cup water
1/4 cup honey
Directions
Remove 2 teaspoons zest and squeeze 1 tablespoon juice from lemon. In a blender or food processor combine strawberries, blueberries, and the water. Cover and blend or process until nearly smooth (see Tip). Add lemon zest and juice and honey. Cover and blend or process until combined.
Pour mixture into eight 3-oz. paper cups or ice pop molds. Insert sticks in molds. If using paper cups, cover each cup with foil. Cut a small slit in foil and insert a wooden stick into each pop. Freeze overnight or until firm.
Tip: For a smoother pop, blend or process fruit until nearly smooth as directed in Step 1, then press through a fine-mesh sieve to remove seeds. Continue as directed.
Serving Size: 1 Popsicle
Per Serving: 53 calories; protein 0.4g; carbohydrates 13.9g; dietary fiber 1.1g; sugars 12g; fat 0.1g; vitamin a iu 15.3IU; vitamin c 16.9mg; folate 7.4mcg; calcium 6.6mg; iron 0.2mg; magnesium 4.8mg; potassium 60.2mg; sodium 1.1mg.
Exchanges: 1/2 Fruit, 1/2 Other Carbohydrate
NOW, this second dessert takes a little more effort but honestly, it is so worth it. If you have the patience, please try it because along with being a yummy treat, it is also very nutritious. The slush will keep, in an airtight container, in the freezer for up to 2 days – if it lasts that long. This recipe will serve about 10. While it calls for ½ cup of sugar, you may be able to use a little less if the watermelon is sweet so do taste before you add it.
WATERMELON SORBET
Ingredients
1/2 cup sugar
3/4 cup water
6 cups watermelon chunks, (4-pound watermelon), seeded
2 tablespoons lime juice
Directions
Combine sugar and water in a medium saucepan. Bring to a boil over medium-high heat, stirring to dissolve the sugar. Reduce heat to low and simmer for 5 minutes. Remove from heat and let cool to room temperature, about 45 minutes. Cover and refrigerate until chilled, about 1 hour.
Place watermelon and lime juice in a food processor; process until smooth. Set a sieve over a large bowl and press the puree through to remove tiny seeds. Whisk in the sugar syrup.
Pour the watermelon mixture into a shallow metal pan and freeze until ice crystals form around the edges, about 30 minutes. Stir the ice crystals into the center of the pan and return to the freezer; repeat every 20 minutes until all the liquid is frozen.
Serve immediately or transfer to a storage container and let harden in the freezer for 1 to 1 1/2 hours. Serve in chilled dishes.
Serving Size: 1/2 Cup
Per Serving: 56 calories; protein 0.5g; carbohydrates 14.4g; dietary fiber 0.3g; sugars 13.1g; fat 0.1g; vitamin a iu 433.7IU; vitamin c 6.9mg; folate 2.5mcg; calcium 6.2mg; iron 0.2mg; magnesium 7.9mg; potassium 88.4mg; sodium 1.3mg; added sugar 8g.
Exchanges: 1/2 Fruit, 1/2 Other Carbohydrate
(Candy Work is a certified Physician Assistant and a registered dietician. She has practiced at Olean Medical Group since 2015.)