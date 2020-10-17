Cooking in foil or parchment packets is so easy and, needless to say, clean-up is a breeze. This recipe calls for shrimp but you could easily substitute large scallops if you wish.
If you are still grilling this time of the year, assemble these packets and cook them on the grill. Otherwise, they will easily bake just as well in your oven.
I try to give you simpler, nutritious meals, that you can experiment with. This recipe can serve four individuals and while corn is a good vegetable to include, you may want to substitute something else. Whatever the case, it is well-balanced and very nutritious. And did I mention easy ? Enjoy!
GRILLED SHRIMP FOIL PACKETS (serves 4)
Ingredients
12-oz. large shrimp, peeled and deveined
1 clove garlic, minced
2 Italian chicken sausages, thinly sliced
2 ears corn, each cut crosswise into 4 pieces
1/2 lb. baby red potatoes, chopped in half
1 tbsp. extra-virgin olive oil
2 tsp. Old Bay seasoning
Kosher salt
Freshly ground black pepper
2 tbsp. freshly chopped parsley
1 lemon, sliced into thin wedges
2 tbsp. extra virgin olive oil
Directions
Preheat grill over high heat, or preheat oven to 425°. Cut 2 sheets of foil about 12 inches long. Divide shrimp, garlic, sausage, corn, and potatoes evenly over the foil sheets. Drizzle with oil, then add Old Bay seasoning and season to taste with salt and pepper. Toss gently to combine. Top each mixture with parsley, lemon and a little more olive oil.
Fold foil packets crosswise over the shrimp boil mixture to completely cover the food. Roll top and bottom edges to seal them closed.
Place foil packets on grill and cook until just cooked through, about 15 to 20 minutes (or place the packets on a sheet pan and bake them for 20 minutes in the oven).
(Candy Work is a certified physician assistant and registered dietician. She has practiced at Olean Medical Group since 2015.)